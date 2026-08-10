In 1922, during a trip to Japan, Albert Einstein, one of the most outstanding figures in science, wrote a brief reflection that, over time, would become one of the most memorable phrases about happiness.

Years later, this document containing his thoughts would be acquired for sums reaching thousands upon thousands of dollars. In it, he stated that a serene and simple existence provides greater happiness than the pursuit of success tied to constant anxiety.

The narrative behind one of Albert Einstein’s most memorable quotes

At that time, the physicist was staying at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo during an international tour he undertook after being awarded the Nobel Prize for his explanation of the photoelectric effect.

The story goes that a messenger came to his room at that moment to make a delivery and, since Einstein did not have a tip, he chose to give him two notes with brief reflections.

When he handed them over, he assured him that, perhaps, in the future, those words could be worth more than a tip and his perception was not wrong, since in 2017 they were auctioned for more than a million dollars.

What the notes written by Einstein contained

They were two reflections that, faithfully, represented his way of interpreting life.

The first is the well-known one, while the second stated that “ Where there is a will, there is a way”.

Both reflected one of his most strongly defended ideas: happiness is not always associated with success or recognition, but is more closely related to tranquility.

In this way, his reflections, still relevant today, confirm that his legacy goes beyond major scientific advances and includes his convictions about creativity, humility, and happiness, which continue to inspire millions.