Hair care does not always require expensive treatments or specific products. There are natural ingredients that can be added to a beauty routine and stand out for their properties that help keep the hair fiber in better condition.

One of the combinations that has gained popularity consists of adding aloe vera and honey to shampoo. Both ingredients have moisturizing properties and conditioning properties that can help preserve hair moisture and improve its appearance, especially when it is dry, rough, or looks dull.

What is the purpose of putting aloe vera and honey in shampoo?

The combination mainly aims to improve hair hydration. Aloe vera is used in hair products for its ability to condition and provide moisture, while honey is a humectant, meaning an ingredient that helps attract and retain water.

For this reason, both can help the hair feel softer, more flexible, and more manageable after washing.

It is not a formula capable of permanently repairing damaged hair fiber, but it can help create a healthier appearance.

Aloe vera for hair: what are its benefits

Aloe vera is one of the most widely used natural ingredients in cosmetics. Its gel contains compounds that explain its presence in different products intended for skin and hair care.

When it comes to hair, it can work as a light conditioner and help combat the feeling of dryness. Its main benefits include:

Helps hydrate the hair fiber.

Can help the hair feel softer .

Promotes a greater shine and elasticity .

Can help improve how the scalp feels when it is dry.

It is used in different products intended for hair care.

How to add aloe vera and honey to shampoo

For those who want to try this combination, the safest option is not to alter the entire contents of the shampoo bottle. It is better to prepare a small amount for a single application.

Step by step

Place in your hand the usual amount of shampoo you will use during washing. Add a small amount of aloe vera gel. Add a teaspoon of honey. Mix both ingredients with the shampoo until you get a smooth preparation. Apply to damp hair and gently massage. Rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

The preparation should be used immediately, and it is not advisable to store the homemade mixture, since altering the original shampoo formula can affect its preservation and stability.