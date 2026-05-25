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- The United States will automatically prohibit renewing the passport for those who let this moment pass
- The United States will also automatically prohibit renewal of all these passports
- How to apply for a new passport if the United States prohibits me from renewing it
- Important information about the U.S. passport
Keeping an U.S. passport valid is essential for all citizens who want to make international trips or use this document as a valid alternative form of identification to fly within the country under Real ID standards.
In that context, the State Department explains on its official website that not all passports qualify for the renewal process, since some must be requested from scratch, as if they had never been applied for in the first place.
The United States will automatically prohibit renewing the passport for those who let this moment pass
According to what authorities detailed, renewal is not allowed for any passport that was issued more than 15 years ago. In other words, any passport processed in 2011 or earlier.
In these cases, the process must be carried out again by submitting the DS-11 form.
The United States will also automatically prohibit renewal of all these passports
In addition, according to details from USA.gov, passports that meet any of the characteristics listed below also cannot be renewed
- Were processed before the holder turned 16
- Are lost, damaged, or were stolen
- Do not reflect the holder’s current name and there is no document that supports the change
How to apply for a new passport if the United States prohibits me from renewing it
All the documentation needed for the new application must be submitted to an authorized passport acceptance center and, for that purpose, the applicant must
- Complete the DS-11 form
- Provide evidence of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example)
- Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license
- Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID
- Attach a passport photo with the application
- Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the booklet and passport card are processed)
Important information about the U.S. passport
While both the passport card and the booklet have a 10-year validity period and are processed with the same forms, only the passport booklet will be accepted for international flights.