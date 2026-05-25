Keeping an U.S. passport valid is essential for all citizens who want to make international trips or use this document as a valid alternative form of identification to fly within the country under Real ID standards.

In that context, the State Department explains on its official website that not all passports qualify for the renewal process, since some must be requested from scratch, as if they had never been applied for in the first place.

The United States will automatically prohibit renewing the passport for those who let this moment pass

According to what authorities detailed, renewal is not allowed for any passport that was issued more than 15 years ago. In other words, any passport processed in 2011 or earlier.

In these cases, the process must be carried out again by submitting the DS-11 form.

The United States will also automatically prohibit renewal of all these passports

In addition, according to details from USA.gov, passports that meet any of the characteristics listed below also cannot be renewed

Were processed before the holder turned 16

Are lost, damaged, or were stolen

Do not reflect the holder’s current name and there is no document that supports the change

How to apply for a new passport if the United States prohibits me from renewing it

All the documentation needed for the new application must be submitted to an authorized passport acceptance center and, for that purpose, the applicant must

Complete the DS-11 form Provide evidence of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID Attach a passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the booklet and passport card are processed)

Important information about the U.S. passport

While both the passport card and the booklet have a 10-year validity period and are processed with the same forms , only the passport booklet will be accepted for international flights.

As for their use as identification documents, both can be presented at TSA airport checkpoints with up to 2 years past expiration.