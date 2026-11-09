After more than three decades in business, Dillard´s will close its Citadel Mall store in Charleston, South Carolina. Before saying goodbye, it will hold a sale on merchandise that will not be moved to another location.

According to WCIV, the local ABC affiliate, the closure is scheduled for February 2027, although the exact date has not yet been announced. The chain has operated at the mall since 1992.

What the special sale will look like before the closure

Part of the inventory will begin moving to the Northwoods Mall store. Products that are not transferred will be included in a sale after Thanksgiving.

No discount percentages or exact start date for that sale have been announced yet.

The official Citadel Mall directory describes the store as offering clothing for men, women and children, as well as home goods.

What will happen to employees and where customers can shop

All employees will be transferred to Northwoods Mall. Signs posted at the store also direct shoppers to that location and to the online store.

Dillard’s official website lists the Northwoods Mall store at 2150 Northwoods Boulevard, North Charleston.

The changes underway at Citadel Mall

The closure comes as the mall is being transformed. In December 2025, the Medical University of South Carolina finalized the purchase of five parcels and nearby properties for $83.5 million.

However, Citadel Mall did not attribute Dillard’s departure to that deal. In a statement, it thanked the store for years of business and outlined plans to expand health care services, add retailers and make improvements to the property.