Thanks to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and HBO Max, users around the world have a wide variety of movies and series to enjoy in their free time.

However, choosing which production to watch becomes difficult because of the wide catalog available. For this reason, HBO offers the list of the 10 most-watched movies for Sunday, July 26 so you can choose the one that best suits your tastes.

5_ Gotcha! For one month each year, five extremely competitive friends resume their game of tag, which they have been hooked on since high school, with no rules or limits, risking their relationships and jobs in order to win. This year, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player, who could finally be an easy target. But he knows they will come for him... and he is already ready.

6_ Mortal Kombat A down-on-his-luck boxer discovers a secret in his family that leads him to an arcane tournament called Mortal Kombat, where he joins a group of fighters who battle to the death to protect the realms from the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung.

7_ Pacific Rim: Uprising In the near future, after the first invasion suffered by humanity, the battle is not over yet. The planet is once again under siege by the Kaiju, a species of gigantic extraterrestrials that emerge from a portal between dimensions with the intention of annihilating humanity. Faced with this new threat that humanity is not prepared for, the Jaegers — enormous combat robots piloted by two people to share the huge neural load involved in controlling them — are no longer enough for what is coming. At that point, the survivors of the first invasion, along with new additions such as Pentecost's son (John Boyega), will have to find a way to surprise the giant enemy, betting on new defensive and offensive tactics. With Earth devastated and trying to rebuild itself, this new showdown could be decisive for the future.

8_ The Meg A deep-sea submersible, part of an international underwater monitoring program, was attacked by a huge creature thought to be extinct. Now damaged, it remains at the bottom of the deepest ocean trench in the Pacific, with its crew trapped inside. With time against him and despite the opposition of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) decides to hire Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), an expert in deep-sea rescues. His mission: rescue the crew and safeguard the ocean from an unstoppable threat, a 23-meter prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.