Thanks to online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Hulu, people from different parts of the world have access to a wide selection of films and series.

Because of this great variety of productions to enjoy during leisure time, many people often take a long time deciding what to watch. To avoid that, Disney+ offers the list of the ten most-watched movies by the U.S. public in July.

4_ Moana An epic odyssey starring a spirited teenage girl who embarks on a daring mission to protect her community from an ancient and enigmatic threat, while also discovering her true identity. She is accompanied by the arrogant demigod Maui, who guides her across the vast ocean on a thrilling journey, filled with fearsome creatures and seemingly impossible challenges, with the goal of restoring the lost balance.

5_ Spider-Man: No Way Home After his identity is revealed, Peter Parker can no longer separate his everyday life from the great dangers of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, everything becomes even riskier, forcing him to understand what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

6_ Descendants: The Rise of Red After the Queen of Hearts' coup d'etat in Auradon, her rebellious daughter Red and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter, join forces and travel to the past to try to prevent the traumatic event that led Red's mother to become a villain.

7_ Spider-Man: Far From Home After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker chooses to travel to Europe on vacation with Michelle Jones, Ned, and the rest of his friends. However, Parker's plan to take a few weeks off from using his powers is frustrated when Nick Fury summons him to work with Mysterio - a human from Earth-833, a reality from the multiverse that debuted in Doctor Strange - to face the Elementals, four immortal entities from that same dimension that control the four elements of nature: fire, water, air, and earth.

8_ Descendants In an idyllic present-day kingdom, Ben, the kindhearted teenage son of King Adam and Queen Belle, offers the heirs of Disney's classic villains the chance to redeem themselves: Carlos (son of Cruella de Vil), Mal (daughter of Maleficent), Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen), and Jay (son of Jafar).