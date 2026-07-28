Thanks to online streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Hulu, people from different parts of the world have access to a wide selection of films and series.
Because of this great variety of productions to enjoy during leisure time, many people often take a long time deciding what to watch. To avoid that, Disney+ offers the list of the ten most-watched movies by the U.S. public in July.
4_ Moana
An epic odyssey starring a spirited teenage girl who embarks on a daring mission to protect her community from an ancient and enigmatic threat, while also discovering her true identity. She is accompanied by the arrogant demigod Maui, who guides her across the vast ocean on a thrilling journey, filled with fearsome creatures and seemingly impossible challenges, with the goal of restoring the lost balance.
5_ Spider-Man: No Way Home
After his identity is revealed, Peter Parker can no longer separate his everyday life from the great dangers of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, everything becomes even riskier, forcing him to understand what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
6_ Descendants: The Rise of Red
After the Queen of Hearts' coup d'etat in Auradon, her rebellious daughter Red and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter, join forces and travel to the past to try to prevent the traumatic event that led Red's mother to become a villain.
7_ Spider-Man: Far From Home
After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker chooses to travel to Europe on vacation with Michelle Jones, Ned, and the rest of his friends. However, Parker's plan to take a few weeks off from using his powers is frustrated when Nick Fury summons him to work with Mysterio - a human from Earth-833, a reality from the multiverse that debuted in Doctor Strange - to face the Elementals, four immortal entities from that same dimension that control the four elements of nature: fire, water, air, and earth.
8_ Descendants
In an idyllic present-day kingdom, Ben, the kindhearted teenage son of King Adam and Queen Belle, offers the heirs of Disney's classic villains the chance to redeem themselves: Carlos (son of Cruella de Vil), Mal (daughter of Maleficent), Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen), and Jay (son of Jafar).
9_ Avengers: Infinity War
The powerful Thanos has returned intent on destroying everything in his path, carrying the Infinity Gauntlet, which grants him unimaginable power. Only the Avengers and the other heroes of the galaxy can stop him, and they must be willing to give everything for the greater good. Captain America and Iron Man will have to overcome their differences; Black Panther will bring his forces from Wakanda, and Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and even Spider-Man will join before the plans of destruction and ruin end the universe. Can they stop the advance of the titan of chaos?
10_ Avengers: Endgame
After the catastrophic events of 'Avengers: Infinity War', Thanos' actions have left the universe in ruins. With the support of the allies who remain, the Avengers must reunite once again to try to reverse what happened and restore order to the cosmos once and for all, no matter the cost.. Fourth and final film in the “Avengers” saga.