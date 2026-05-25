En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Víctor Florencio, known globally as "Niño Prodigio", has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Monday, May 25, 2026. Find out what your prediction is for today and get ready for what will happen.

Pray with faith to the Virgin of Fátima; the union of the Moon and Saturn in Aries calls for character and structure: focus your passion on your own, lasting goals, take the lead, and leave a firm mark.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Aries, today Saturn and the Moon converge to give you an exceptional opportunity to shape your dreams and plans. It is time to make decisions aligned with your most authentic desires and to build firmly what you have imagined for so long. The energy of the cosmos urges you to act with greater initiative to bring your goals to life. As the day goes by, you will notice how your experience stands out in your surroundings. Many will see you as a natural leader and will turn to you for guidance. This, dear Aries, not only recognizes your effort, but confirms that you are on the right path. Accepting new responsibilities will be the first step toward stronger self-affirmation.

Remember that the strength of your presence lies not only in what you do, but in how you present yourself to others. Today, your authenticity and clear communication will be your best allies. Dare to express your ideas; your voice will be heard with care and respect. At the end of the day, recognize and celebrate your achievements, however modest they may be. Every step you take forward is a victory. Your confidence will grow and you will be ready to face new challenges with courage and determination.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today is a time of closure and deep change. There are emotional attachments or passions that have already reached their end, and continuing to hold on to them only exhausts you. Take some time to reflect and recognize what you need to let go of. It will not be an easy path, but it will lead you to greater freedom. In doing so, you will feel a relief that will bring you renewal. This is a time to harmonize your energies and direct your attention toward what truly matters. Do not be afraid to let go of what no longer serves you, because what is coming will be even more satisfying. When you decide to let go, your outlook will change: you will feel lighter and ready to welcome new opportunities. Stay open to what life offers you, because novelty can transform you and is full of opportunities. At the end of the day, celebrate your courage for taking these steps. Do not forget that every ending precedes a new beginning and that you are already moving toward a brighter future.

Leo

Dear Leo, today a seasoned person may appear in your life, acting as a mentor at a decisive moment. Their experience and vision can open up new perspectives for you, even toward international matters or territories yet to be explored. This support may be exactly what you need to grow and project yourself beyond your current limits.

Maintain consistency and good judgment in your actions. Do not let this opportunity pass to learn and expand your knowledge. Do not forget that every new piece of knowledge drives your personal and professional development. As you move forward, trust that your ability to adapt will be your best ally. You will be more open to trying different ideas and stepping out of your comfort zone, which will allow you to achieve goals that once seemed impossible. At the end of the day, be grateful for the relationships you have built and the guidance you have received.

Virgo

Hello, Virgo. Today you find yourself at a key moment that asks you to make a firm, straightforward decision. Sometimes, what requires effort or detachment is the key to shedding burdens that no longer help you. Remember that making room is vital for new opportunities to enter your life.

Shared matters, paperwork, or financial issues may also arise and demand your attention. Order and perseverance will be your best allies in handling them. Do not rush; give yourself the time you need to act wisely. It is likely that today you will need to focus on the essentials and postpone what is secondary. By doing so, you will notice an improvement in your performance and your efforts will be recognized. Mental clarity will be key to making the right decisions. By the end of the day, if you meet your goals, you will experience great relief.

Libra

Dear Libra, today your emotional ties take a clear and defined direction. If a relationship has been wearing down, you may conclude that it is time to close that chapter. On the other hand, when there is an intention to build, commitment is affirmed and strengthened.

If you are single, you will not lack proposals today. Even so, you are likely to choose with greater discernment and firmness what you truly want for your life. The clarity you are experiencing will favor you in the days ahead. Take advantage of this time to calmly think about what you really want in your relationships. Honest and transparent dialogue will be essential to building the connection you long for. Do not be afraid to express your emotions; your voice matters. At the end of the day, celebrate the progress in your relationships. Every step toward strengthening a bond is a victory and an opportunity to grow emotionally.

Scorpio

Hello, Scorpio. Today is an excellent day to organize your work routine and make better use of your time. The key is to prioritize what is important, so you can focus and avoid getting distracted by the secondary. With this approach, you will move toward your goals more efficiently. If you take control of your tasks, you will notice a significant improvement in your performance. Avoid letting distractions pull you away; concentrate on what is essential and on the tasks that require your immediate attention. Your effort will be rewarded. Today, opportunities may arise to improve your work environment. Consider delegating responsibilities if necessary, so you can focus on what you truly love; that change can give you the boost you need. At the end of the day, celebrate the accomplishments you have achieved. Every improvement in how you organize yourself reflects your personal and professional growth. It will be satisfying to see that your effort produces results.

Capricorn

Hello, Capricorn. Today the family sphere gains strength and it is a favorable time to take a more decisive role in your home. You will have the opportunity to reorganize dynamics with your loved ones and make decisions that strengthen them. This may be a period of renewal in your environment.

Consider strengthening more solid foundations, such as setting up a workspace at home or taking steps toward acquiring a property. Making these decisions can give you the stability you desire and foster an atmosphere that promotes well-being at home.

Today is an excellent time to speak frankly with your loved ones. Pay attention to their concerns and share your proposals; together you can find solutions that benefit everyone. Cooperation will be essential to strengthening family bonds.

At the end of the day, recognize and celebrate the role you play in your family.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today your heart asks for more seriousness and courage. Circumstances encourage you to let go of reservations and focus on what you truly feel. A romance that seemed fleeting may gain depth if you decide to commit more fully.

If you have children, it will be a day in which you feel more present and devoted. Your affection and dedication will be noticeable, and that will strengthen family ties. Take advantage of this emotional bond to create meaningful moments that you will cherish. Do not be afraid to open your heart: vulnerability can lead you to a deeper and more genuine love. Your desire to connect on more intimate levels can turn into a beautiful experience. At the end of the day, stop and reflect on what you have lived through: every step toward commitment reflects your personal and emotional growth, and today you are ready to take that step.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, today study and the search for information will give you the support you need. It is a favorable time to review your ideas and make them more solid. Consider starting some training, whether professional or based on personal interest, that allows you to put what you learn into practice. It is a good day to open your mind to new avenues of knowledge. Your greatest ally will be curiosity; do not be surprised to discover answers to questions that have accompanied you for a long time. Learning is continuous, and today you will be especially receptive. As you move forward on your path, share what you discover: connection and the exchange of ideas enrich your life and that of those around you. Contributing to the development of others will be as rewarding as your own learning process. At the end of the day, value and celebrate every new lesson. Every step you take to deepen your understanding will help you build a stronger future full of possibilities.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today your outlook for the future in the financial sphere grows stronger. It is an ideal time to explore new sources of income and steadily consolidate your financial capacity. Remember that every advance counts and that you are building solid foundations for greater independence.

It is also a good opportunity to review your finances and make the necessary adjustments. Do not be afraid to take the initiative in seeking opportunities, because the universe is on your side. Spend time investigating and considering different paths that may lead you to success.

By opening yourself to new sources of income, you will be developing a more conscious relationship with your resources. Prosperity will arrive when you are ready to receive it, so maintain a positive and receptive attitude.

At the end of the day, acknowledge and celebrate your progress, however small it may be.