En esta noticia El Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Niño Prodigio, the most recognized astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Thursday, May 28, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

On this blessed Thursday, honor the Apostle Matthias the Just by asking for equanimity and justice with a white or yellow candle, while the Moon in Aries together with Mars ignites your inner fire and gives you drive, courage, and determination to go after what you want without beating around the bush.

El Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

Today a powerful energy will take over you and encourage you to decide with courage. It is an ideal day to get moving on what you have been putting off, whether it is a personal project or an important transformation in your life. Make the most of that momentum and move toward your goals firmly.

Even so, channel that fervor with clarity and purpose. Let it not be competition that drives you, but the desire to better yourself. Along this path, steer clear of conflicts that add nothing; your real challenge is to treat yourself kindly and evolve. Remember that every step forward is an opportunity to learn. Give yourself permission to make mistakes and keep going without looking back. Make self-confidence your compass and you will see new opportunities open up. Today is a day to be brave, but also to act prudently. The choices you make today will determine the course of your future. Listen to your inner voice and let your heart guide you.

Taurus

Today is an ideal time to look within, dear Taurus.

Try to stay away from tensions or power games that may affect you.

Sometimes silence is your best tool; choose not to react and protect your emotional world.

Issues from the past remain active and require your attention and inner work.

It is not time to face conflicts outwardly, but to sort out and process your thoughts and feelings in solitude. The serenity you cultivate will give you a clearer understanding of your true needs. Paying attention to your intuition can bring you the calm you need to move forward. This path will allow you to heal old wounds and regain balance. Have faith that each step inward will bring you closer to the clarity you long for. Your strength lies in your ability to reflect and learn from past experiences.

Leo

Today doors open for you to travel or grow, Leo. It is an ideal moment to broaden your horizons and step out of your comfort zone. Adventure is calling, so dare to take that first step.

If you practice a sport, today you could notice remarkable progress. Self-improvement will fill you with pride and good energy. Remember that every small victory counts and brings you closer to your goals. Someone may appear who guides and inspires you on this path. That person will not only strengthen your confidence, but also reignite your drive to keep moving forward. Today is a good time to open yourself to expansion and possibilities. Trust that every step you take will bring you closer to a bright future full of opportunities.

Virgo

Today financial matters linked to shared resources take center stage, Virgo. You could face tensions over debts or over control of certain interests. It is essential that you act strategically and with absolute clarity.

If you deal with more powerful or influential people, protect what is rightfully yours. Negotiation and firm, assertive communication will be your best tools today. Avoid letting outside pressures push you into hasty decisions. Pause, take a deep breath, and focus on your real needs. Calm and a clear strategy will help you get through any complex situation. As you face these challenges, remember that your analytical mind is your best ally. Trust yourself and your ability to handle these matters.

Libra

The presence of the Moon and Mars opposite your sign strengthens your bonds today, Libra. You will feel in the spotlight and notice that many seek your closeness. Take advantage of this energy to nurture and strengthen your relationships.

Even so, be cautious around dominant personalities who may cross your path. The challenge will be to maintain your autonomy while enjoying the passion these encounters bring. Do not fall into games of control or power. Keep in mind that you can enjoy emotional closeness without giving up your identity. It is an ideal moment to balance passion with your autonomy.

Today love and friendship stand out in your life. Open up and allow these bonds to nourish you, without letting anyone determine your path.

Scorpio

Today your vitality will be at its highest, Scorpio. Routine could open new doors for you at work, and a strong sense of independence will drive you to face challenges with courage. Even so, watch your pace: enthusiasm can lead you to demand too much of yourself. Pay attention to your body's signals and manage your energy to avoid exhaustion. Putting self-care first will be key to doing your activities well. With the right balance, you will reach your goals without jeopardizing your well-being. It is a good day to take the initiative and start that thing you are passionate about. You will see that your dedication will bear fruit if you maintain a healthy and mindful pace.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today changes at home or family matters that require your direct action may arise. The energy will be intense and somewhat reactive, so it is wise to handle things prudently. You may have to do physically demanding tasks, such as moving furniture or doing a deep clean. Use this momentum to improve your space, but avoid pushing too hard, as you could create friction with others. Remember that teamwork and open dialogue are essential to prevent conflicts. Listen to others and try to make everyone feel involved in decision-making. Today is a good time to strengthen harmony in your environment. Every positive gesture you make will contribute to a more balanced and happier home.

Sagittarius

Today love appears with great intensity, Sagittarius. You could experience a special connection that rekindles your zest for life. The key will be to open up naturally and enjoy the here and now.

Avoid forcing things; let everything follow its own pace. With this attitude, you will perceive the magic of the moment and savor every small detail of the experience.

In addition, you are likely to feel deep pride in your children or in your personal projects. The joy of watching their growth or progress will fill your heart with happiness. Today is a day to celebrate love and personal achievements. Allow these feelings to guide you toward a tomorrow filled with hope and opportunities.

Aquarius

Today your words will carry special weight, Aquarius. You will be able to express yourself clearly, which will help you handle important matters effectively. It is a favorable moment to get straight to the point and speak honestly in your relationships. Even so, avoid getting tangled up in trivial disputes or reacting out of anger. Direct your energy toward productive conversations that bring you closer to your goals. The clarity you project today can open doors to very valuable exchanges. Use your communication skills to nourish relationships and strengthen bonds. Assertiveness not only benefits you, but also helps others understand your perspective.

Today is an ideal day to take the initiative in your conversations. Make your voice heard and make a difference in your environment.

Pisces

Today is an ideal time to make bold decisions in the financial sphere, Pisces. Your drive and determination will be key to generating income independently or negotiating more favorable working conditions. If you work in a traditional job, take the opportunity to talk about your goals and needs. The initiative you take today will open new doors for you in the future. Trust in your abilities and in everything you can achieve. Dare to claim what is yours; the universe conspires in your favor and supports your efforts. Today is the time to trust yourself and your potential. With determination and consistency, you will chart the financial path you long for.