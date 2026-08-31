En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Niño Prodigio, the most recognized astrologer in the United States, shared on his official website this Monday, August 31, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Bright start to the week: the Moon in Libra, in harmony with the Sun in Leo, boosts creativity, brilliance and openness; share the best of yourself and you will see your generosity, a smile or an enthusiastic gesture reflected.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today the Moon is in Libra, highlighting the importance of your personal bonds, especially those of a couple. It is an ideal day to feel loved and valued by your soulmate. This bond will tend to strengthen, giving you the attention you so desire. If you have not yet found that special person, be encouraged to socialize more and open up to new friendships. The environment around you will be imbued with harmony and a romantic air, which will allow you to display your natural charisma. Remember that your energy is contagious; by being genuine and open, you will attract those who resonate with your essence. Do not hesitate to take the first step socially, because today is a favorable day to connect with others. It is also an ideal time to reflect on what you truly want in a relationship. If you have a partner, think about organizing plans together that strengthen your bond. If you are single, take the opportunity to spend time with your friends and open yourself to meeting new people. Emotional harmony will be fundamental to your well-being today. In short, your bonds will concentrate your energy. Trust that the universe is aligning the stars so that what you have been seeking comes to you.

Taurus

Today is an ideal time to focus on your well-being and that of those around you. The universe's energy encourages you to make a small change in your daily habits. Try not to take everything on yourself; delegating tasks to the family will be key to maintaining your emotional stability.

Your surroundings also need a fresh air. Think about enhancing your everyday spaces by adding simple details that make you feel more at ease. An adjustment in your environment can make a big difference to your mood and performance.

Take advantage of this moment to prioritize self-care: give yourself time, whether by doing something you enjoy or simply resting. Being in tune with yourself is key to keeping your energy high and your mind clear.

In conclusion, today I encourage you to care for yourself and the places you occupy. Generosity toward yourself and others will translate into greater overall well-being. Do not forget that your inner serenity is a gift you can offer to the people around you.

Leo

Today a special desire for flexibility and creation will take over you. The influence of the cosmos encourages you to open yourself to new paths and follow your intuition. Allow yourself to fly free, like a butterfly, and enjoy the beauty that life offers you. I suggest getting lost in romantic stories or in readings that resonate with your heart. These experiences will not only nourish your soul, but will also help you connect with yourself and recognize your deepest desires. Today the harmony between your mind and your heart will be crucial. Seek spaces of calm and reflection to integrate both, building a bridge that guides your decisions. That alignment will give you the confidence to move forward. In short, it is a day to enjoy life and your passions. Let the vibrant energy around you drive you to discover new experiences and connect with what you truly love. The beauty of life lies in the small moments you choose to live.

Virgo

Today, the Moon's influences call on you to focus on your finances. It is an ideal time to assess what surrounds you and identify opportunities that strengthen your finances. Stay attentive and open to collaborations that may arise.

Generosity will be fundamental today. By helping others, you will attract new opportunities into your life that will enrich it. Do not hesitate to offer your knowledge and resources; the cosmos will reward your generosity. Remember that your energy is a magnet for prosperity: the more you give to yourself and to others, the more abundance you will attract. Keep an optimistic and receptive attitude toward the opportunities that arise. In short, today is a day to take the initiative both financially and emotionally. Opportunities are within your reach; you only need to be willing to identify them and act accordingly. Your good disposition will be decisive in achieving success.

Libra

Today, with the Moon highlighting your sign, you will be the center of attention. Your presence and natural talents will shine, allowing you to connect in a special way with those around you. It is a favorable time to strengthen friendships and forge lasting bonds.

Your charisma will open doors in the social and professional spheres. People will see you as a natural leader, someone trustworthy and worthy of admiration. Channel this energy to make your ideas and projects known, because you will receive the support you need. Trust yourself and your abilities; the brilliance you project will attract valuable opportunities, especially in collective initiatives. Cooperation with others will be essential to achieving your goals, so be encouraged to join groups aligned with your interests. In short, today is a day to stand out and show the world the best of yourself. The positive energy you radiate will open doors to new relationships and opportunities. Make the most of this blessing from the universe and share your light with those around you.

Scorpio

Today, the Moon suggests that you take a break and look inward. After having received recognition, it is important to take some time to give thanks and purify your energies. It is a favorable time to listen to your spirit and recharge your strength.

Inspiration may also arise in the professional sphere. Often, the brightest ideas emerge in calm. Give yourself space to review your achievements and define what you want to achieve in the future. This exercise in self-exploration will lead you to your next victories. Today is ideal for setting aside distractions and focusing on what is essential. Connecting with yourself will be fundamental to moving forward; seek moments of calm that allow you to reconnect with your deepest desires and needs. In short, the day invites you to care for your energy and look inward. Reflection will help you align goals and desires, preparing you for a bright future.

Capricorn

Today, lunar influence benefits your professional performance. It is a favorable time to define clear goals and act with balance. The Moon encourages you to make decisions that strengthen your effort and bring you closer to the success you long for.

Keep in mind that advancement is not achieved alone: build alliances and work as a team. Seek out those who share your vision and add their talents to your projects. Together, you will achieve a much greater impact. Your inner strength and leadership skills will be enhanced. Channel this drive with respect and humility to attract the support you need. Strategy and good organization will be your best allies on this path to success. In short, today is a day to stand out in the professional sphere. Take advantage of the opportunities that arise and trust that you are going in the right direction.

Sagittarius

Today opportunities will arise thanks to friendships and your integration into new social groups. Your genuine enthusiasm will be welcome and will help you forge meaningful bonds that enrich your life. It is a favorable time to discover and broaden your horizons, both personal and spiritual. Your convictions and the knowledge gained through your training and experiences will give you strength. It is an ideal day to share your knowledge with the people around you. Do not underestimate the power of your ideas; they can motivate others to chart their own path.

Someone special may appear, or you may experience something valuable as a sign of destiny. Stay alert and open to the signs the universe sends you; that will help guide you in your process of personal and spiritual growth.

In short, today is a day to open yourself to expansion and forge new connections. The positivity you project will attract people in your same tune and open the way to new adventures. Keep an open mind and a receptive heart to welcome everything life has to offer you.

Aquarius

Today, the energy around you feels intense and full of opportunities. The Moon encourages you to get closer to new cultures and open yourself to different viewpoints. It is an ideal day to forge bonds that nourish your life and broaden your horizons. Be encouraged to explore new ideas and perspectives, as this will drive your personal growth. Today diversity is on your side. By interacting with people from different backgrounds, you will gain valuable lessons that will propel your path forward. Remember that every bond can transform your life. Stay open to what others can bring you and be encouraged to share your own experiences and knowledge; the exchange will benefit everyone. In short, it is a day to celebrate diversity and international connections. Make the most of this good energy and allow enthusiasm to drive you toward new adventures. The world is full of opportunities waiting for you.

Pisces

Today a special energy will be activated in your life that will guide you toward healing. It is a favorable time to focus on your inner self and harmonize your chakras, allowing energy to flow without blockages. This cleansing process will be key to your overall well-being.

I suggest adopting a healing routine with aromatherapy and meditation. These practices will help you connect with your emotions and let go of what no longer serves you. Change is possible when you commit to working on your own growth. Remember that healing is an intimate and unique process; do not rush and try to make each step conscious and purposeful. Pay attention to your body and your emotions, giving them the time and space needed to recover. In short, today is a good time to care for yourself and your spiritual life. By cleansing your energy, you will be able to move toward deeper peace and harmony.