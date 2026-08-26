Applying for a driver’s license in the United States has become more demanding since the arrival of the Real ID standard, and many applicants run into a requirement they did not expect.

In Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, Chicago, or any other city in the country, those who want to obtain this credential must meet a series of federal conditions without which the process does not move forward.

Licenses are changing: the document that absolutely EVERYONE must present

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), one of the essential requirements to apply for a Real ID license is to prove that you have a Social Security number (SSN). This step allows the applicant’s identity to be verified before the credential is issued.

An important point to avoid confusion: in most cases, it is not necessary to bring the physical Social Security card. It is enough to present a document that shows the number. The documents that are usually accepted are:

The W-2 form.

The SSA-1099 form or another 1099 form issued by an entity other than Social Security.

A pay stub that includes the applicant’s full name and Social Security number.

The Social Security card itself.

It is advisable for the document to be in the applicant’s name and for the number to appear legibly.

What other requirements must be met to apply for these licenses

The Social Security number is only one of the requirements. To apply for the Real ID, in general you also need to present:

Proof of identity and legal status: a document such as a passport, birth certificate, or naturalization certificate.

Two proof-of-address documents: for example, utility bills, bank statements, or a lease agreement showing the address in the state.

Proof of name changes, if applicable (for example, a marriage certificate).

Each state may require additional requirements, so it is advisable to verify the full list on the corresponding motor vehicle agency (DMV) website before attending the appointment.