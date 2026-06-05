En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Víctor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Friday, June 5, 2026. In addition, he explained what his recommendation for the day is.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything the signs of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to take into account.

This Friday, the Moon in Leo lifts your spirits and invites you to express your uniqueness: create, play, and shine with confidence; don't hide yourself, take your place.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Today the lunar influence embraces you and allows you to shine brightly. The sacred spark that lives within you will become more evident, urging you to love and to savor each moment as if it were one of a kind. This day is ideal for letting your natural magnetism come through and attract those around you. Family ties will play a prominent role and, if you have children, they will be the beacon that guides your path. Take advantage of the emotional bond you have with them to strengthen those ties and share memorable moments. Creativity will be very much present: it is an ideal stage for starting artistic projects or any activity that allows you to express your essence. Your contagious energy will inspire others and attract valuable collaborations. Don't forget to enjoy the vitality you radiate. Besides captivating those around you, you will feel more confident when making decisions. This day is your moment to stand out and show the world the greatness you carry inside.

Taurus

This is a favorable time to dedicate yourself to your family and emotional bonds. The influence of the cosmos pushes you to strengthen them, as long as you maintain a receptive and empathetic attitude. Sometimes you may fall into the impulse to want to control everything, which can create avoidable friction.

Keep in mind that your loved ones also have their own viewpoints and emotions. Listening to them, giving them space, and accepting them as they are will help create more harmony in your home. If you adopt a flexible and empathetic attitude, you will see that bonds can become deeper, bringing well-being to both you and those you love. It is a good time to foster calm and understanding, cultivating love and respect. Don't forget to attend to your own emotional balance. Allow yourself to enjoy family moments and look for quality spaces where you can relax and feel at peace.

Leo

Today presents itself as a day of change and renewal for you. You will feel full of energy and enthusiasm, regaining your vitality and clarity. It is a favorable time to let go of what no longer serves you and open yourself to new opportunities. Your solar plexus, the core of your personal energy, will radiate strongly, naturally attracting those around you. Take advantage of this momentum to launch new initiatives, both professionally and personally, because your creativity will be at its peak. Dare to share your ideas and passions: your innate charisma will make you stand out. Opportunities will arise if you allow yourself to follow your instincts and let yourself be carried by joy. Don't forget to take care of yourself and attend to your own needs. Now is the time to practice generosity, not only with yourself, but also with those around you. Spread your light and you will notice how it multiplies in your life.

Virgo

Today you have an excellent opportunity to leave the past behind. Although it may be hard for you to let go, it is essential to accept that you cannot go back to what already was. The energy of the universe encourages you to shed old mistakes and sorrows that have burdened your spirit. Forgiving yourself is key in this process. By doing so, you will achieve renewed calm and mental clarity that will allow you to look to the future with optimism. This is a favorable time for emotional cleansing. Give yourself permission to experience the lightness of letting go of what no longer serves you. You may find it helpful to write in a journal or talk with someone you trust about your emotions; that will help you process them and move forward. As you release old burdens, new opportunities and perspectives will open before you. This path of healing will lead you to an inner clarity that will benefit every area of your life.

Libra

Today your bonds with friends will be filled with joy and enthusiasm. You will surround yourself with charismatic people who radiate positive energy. It is a perfect time to go out, socialize, and enjoy new contacts that could broaden your perspective.

Integrating into a new social circle could become a revealing experience. The interactions you establish today will give you a bright vision of the future, full of hope and possibilities. Don't be afraid to open yourself to new friendships. The energy flowing through your personal relationships will motivate you to adopt a more optimistic attitude and feel more vital. Group activities will offer you opportunities to explore your interests and share laughter with those around you. Remember that happiness grows when it is shared. This is an ideal time to organize gatherings or plans that strengthen your friendships and fill you with joy.

Scorpio

Today the universe favors your advance toward success and recognition. Opportunities will appear that will allow you to shine in your professional field. Your leadership will not go unnoticed and you will have the ability to motivate others with your vision and determination.

This is a decisive period to showcase your talents and confirm your worth. Dare to take on responsibilities that bring you closer to positions of importance. Self-confidence will be your best ally in this process. Maintain an optimistic and receptive mindset: the universe is working in your favor. The efforts you made in the past are beginning to pay off and soon you will be able to savor victory.

Keep in mind that your personal development also influences those around you. Share your knowledge and your experience and you will see how that also strengthens your own path to success.

Capricorn

Today your intuition will be especially sharp and you will be able to perceive what others prefer to keep silent. This ability will be very useful both at work and in your personal relationships, as it will allow you to better understand those around you. In addition, your charisma will intensify, attracting people and opportunities. It is an ideal time to negotiate and finalize agreements, since your persuasive power will be at its highest point. Trust your ability to grasp what is not said and your intuition to make the right decisions. Today's energy will help you better understand your desires and needs, thereby strengthening your personal power. Remember that this talent also entails responsibility. Use your knowledge and your magnetism to create positive and constructive situations around you, for your own benefit and that of others.

Sagittarius

Today is a day to live in the present and act naturally. Your wise heart will be your compass; it is essential to listen to your inner voice to find the right direction you wish to take. Sometimes, life asks you for courage and to set doubts aside. Allow yourself to trust your intuition and follow the impulse that arises within you. This will lead you to valuable experiences that nourish your soul. Now is an ideal time to experiment, try different activities, or even go on a trip. The adventures that arise will leave you with valuable lessons and unforgettable memories. Remember that every step counts and that living in the present can open unexpected doors for you. Let today's energy drive you and carry it with you with joy and confidence.

Aquarius

Today a new stage begins in your love life, full of opportunities and devotion. The energy of this lunar phase will favor meaningful encounters and the birth of romances. It is an ideal time to allow yourself vulnerability and open your heart to the unexpected.

If you are already in a relationship, this cycle will strengthen the bond and encourage you to deepen your shared commitment. Communication will be essential, so try to clearly express your feelings and desires. Allow passion to be released and don't be afraid to take emotional risks. It is a time to enjoy and explore love in all its forms. Every bond you create will enrich you and leave you with a new lesson. Remember that love grows when it is shared. Take advantage of this period to forge unforgettable memories with your partner or open yourself to the possibility of new connections.

Pisces

Today the focus is on your physical and emotional balance. The influence of the cosmos urges you to take care of yourself and strengthen your health. Consider adding to your diet products that provide energy and make you feel more vital.

It is an ideal time to review your routines and make the necessary adjustments. If you have been thinking about consulting a nutrition professional or a personal trainer, dare to take that step: your well-being comes first.

Remember that overall health includes both the body and the emotions. Try to create spaces of calm and serenity; considering incorporating meditation or yoga may help you achieve inner balance. Dedicate this day to cultivating a positive environment and doing activities that make you happy. Taking care of yourself is essential so you can offer your best version to others.