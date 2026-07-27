En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Victor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Monday, July 27, 2026. In addition, he explained what his recommendation for the day is.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) signs will need to keep in mind.

Happy start of the week: with the Moon in Cancer square Saturn in Aries, home may bring delays and responsibilities that call for greater maturity; the key will be to organize your private world according to what you can truly sustain over time.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today is a good time to review what you expect from the people you love. You may, without noticing it, be demanding more than they can give, which could create unnecessary friction in your relationships. Remember that everyone has their own pace and way of being, and that perfection is not a realistic goal. I suggest lowering the bar a little and accepting that making mistakes is also part of the journey. By accepting this situation, you will not only relieve pressure on your loved ones, but you will also learn to appreciate the beauty of imperfection in human relationships. It is a time to foster peace and tolerance. To strengthen this positive energy in your home, light a myrrh incense. This practice not only purifies the atmosphere, but also raises the vibration of the space, helping everyone feel more comfortable and open. Give yourself permission to be a guide of light and affection for those around you. Today, if you manage to let go of those unrealistic expectations, an honest conversation may arise that strengthens your family bonds. Remember the importance of open communication and recognizing other people's emotions. It is a day to build bridges, not walls.

Taurus

Today may be a favorable day for deep introspection. Old difficult experiences could surface and tint your outlook with a certain pessimism. It is important that you recognize how those memories influence your thoughts and your attitude toward the present. I also invite you to choose your words carefully, as they could have more impact than you think. Sometimes, a harsh comment can push away those you care about most. Remember that the way you express what you feel can open or close doors in your relationships. This is an ideal moment to be gentle in the way you speak. Communicating your emotions with kindness will not only strengthen your bonds, but also help you release the emotional burden you are carrying. Vulnerability is also a sign of strength. Today you are given the opportunity to heal old wounds through understanding and empathy. Do not be afraid to open up; in doing so, you invite others to open up with you as well. Do not forget that every step toward the light is a step toward your emotional well-being.

Leo

Today is a good time to let go of what no longer serves you. If you feel drained or lost, it may be a sign that it is time to leave behind beliefs or ideals that have already run their course. Do not fear change: the old must give way to the new.

Let those false idols fall. By doing so, you will open space in your life for new opportunities and new perspectives. This stage is a chance to grow; although it may feel uncomfortable, the relief that will come will be deeply satisfying. By letting go of the weight of yesterday, you will feel lighter and more vital. Life renews itself again and again, and today is an ideal moment to surrender to that rebirth. Resilience will be your best ally on this path. Do not forget that every ending opens a new door. By letting go, you will allow yourself access to new opportunities and experiences. Trust the process and that the best is still to come.

Virgo

Today you may notice that a close friend is a little distant or somewhat curt. It is normal for people to go through difficult moments at times; your friend may be dealing with something they do not know how to express. Empathy in relationships is essential. You feel the need to set clear boundaries, and that is entirely valid; however, I suggest not cooling the relationship completely. We all deserve a second chance, and it is worth remembering that time can soften wounds and tensions. Consider taking the first step and opening a space for dialogue. Sometimes, a small gesture of understanding transforms a friendship. Empathy works like a bridge that shortens distances and reunites hearts. Today is a good time to think about the value of friendship and patience.

Libra

At this moment it is vital that you focus your attention on your main goals. Life often pushes us toward other people's expectations, but you should not set aside what you truly want. Being authentic is essential for your well-being.

Examine the relationships around you. If you notice that some people do not contribute to your personal growth, ask yourself whether it is really worth staying tied to them. It is time to leave behind what no longer serves you and concentrate on your goals. This is the moment to reaffirm your desires and fight for them. Life is too short to live according to other people's expectations. Remember that your happiness is the most important thing and that you deserve to surround yourself with people who support you on your path. Today, if you stay true to yourself, you will see new opportunities open up. Being clear about your purpose will attract the positive energy you need. Do not be afraid to show who you truly are.

Scorpio

If you had planned to travel, today you may need to be patient. Delays or unexpected events may arise and alter your plans. Keep in mind that the universe follows its own rhythm and, sometimes, what seems like a setback turns out to be a hidden blessing. Today you will have to practice patience. Although it may be frustrating, trust that everything happens for a reason. What you are learning now has great value and prepares you for what lies ahead. Use this waiting period to think about what you really want from your trip; there may be an important aspect you had not considered that deserves your attention. Listen to your intuition, which will always know how to guide you. Remember that every experience, whether favorable or adverse, contributes to your personal growth. Patience and openness will be your best companions. Trust that the blessings the universe has in store for you will arrive at the perfect time.

Capricorn

If you are in a relationship, today it is key that setbacks at home do not become a brake on romance. Routine can be demanding, but do not let it extinguish the magic between you and your loved one.

If you are single, it is time to review the lessons left by previous experiences. To build lasting relationships in the future, you must first heal the wounds of past loves. Taking care of yourself is essential. Spend time reviewing your emotions and clarifying what you need in a relationship. What you have experienced so far are lessons that have prepared you for authentic love. Do not be afraid to open your heart again. Remember that love should be a refuge, not a burden. Personal growth will help you attract healthy and balanced relationships. Now is a great time to move forward confidently toward the future you long for.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel pressure from financial and emotional problems around you. It is a good time to stop and review the patterns you have repeated in your life, those that have led you to your current situation. Do not fear making changes. This is the ideal time to identify what harms you and let it go. Personal growth often requires facing our own ghosts and turning them into lessons. Dare to explore your inner world in depth and review the habits that may be affecting your well-being. Transformation can be demanding, but it also represents an opportunity to be reborn and start anew. Remember that change is natural in life and that every step toward your personal growth is a valuable advance. Today is an excellent time to begin building the future you truly want.

Aquarius

Today it is advisable to pay special attention to your health. You may have physical discomfort and notice a drop in energy. Listen to your body and give yourself the time you need to recover.

I suggest taking the day calmly and putting off anything that is not essential. Prioritize your physical and emotional well-being; sometimes allowing yourself to rest is the best gift you can give yourself.

Also, try to moderate your diet. Eating a balanced diet can have a notable effect on how you feel. Choose foods that nourish your body and provide the energy you need.

Remember that taking care of yourself is not selfish, but an act of self-love. Take this opportunity to reconnect with yourself and recharge your strength. Your well-being is the foundation of everything else in your life.

Pisces

Today is a good time to think about how much you are worth as a person. If you think you cannot buy designer clothes or expensive accessories, remember that who you are is not defined by material things. It is important to understand that your true worth does not depend on what you have. I invite you to overcome the fears and doubts related to your appearance. Self-love is a journey we are all called to take, and today may be a favorable moment to focus on your inner strengths. Keep in mind that true beauty is born from your authenticity. By accepting yourself and embracing your imperfections, you will free yourself from the weight of other people's expectations. Each person is unique and valuable in their essence. Today is an excellent opportunity to practice gratitude toward yourself. Recognize your successes and remember that you do not need anyone's approval to feel valuable. Your inner light transcends the physical.