Víctor Florencio has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign on his website for this Thursday, May 21, 2026. In addition, the "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to approach the day in order to face it in the best way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Happy Thursday! With the Moon in Capricorn squaring Mars in Aries, rebellious impulses and a desire to act on your own arise; avoid confrontational reactions, respect the rules and be patient: success requires time and maturity.