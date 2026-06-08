En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official website this Monday, June 8, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

The week begins with the Moon in Libra opposite Neptune: there is charm and seduction in relationships, but also confusion; avoid idealizing, stay calm and observe to prevent disappointments.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Dear Aries, today it is key to look at your relationships with fresh eyes. Sometimes fantasies and idealizations can cloud what you perceive. Try to approach others without prior expectations and allow each person's genuineness to guide your path. You may be tempted by the idea of platonic love, but remember that the most valuable connections could be right in front of you. Reflect on whether the person walking beside you truly supports your goals and aspirations

Do not let idealization pull you away from reality

Today your intuition is highly attuned

Trust your ability to discern what you truly need in a relationship

Give yourself permission to open your eyes and heart to the opportunities life offers you

An authentic connection can bring you pleasant surprises. Do not forget that bonds are nurtured every day and that your willingness to see the other person without projecting expectations will be essential to building lasting ties. Honesty and self-love will be your best allies on this path.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, amid the daily hustle it is easy to lose touch with your own body. Today offers an opportunity to bring self-care back into your life. Fragrancing your spaces with essential oils not only beautifies your environment, it is also an act of self-love. Health is not limited to the physical; it is deeply linked to your mental and spiritual well-being. Pause for a moment to review your habits and consider integrating practices that nourish your spirit. By surrounding yourself with calming scents, you will be able to release tension and open space for renewed energy. Pay attention to your body: it tells you what it needs. Returning to your essence will allow you to face the day with renewed clarity. Set aside moments to care for yourself; only from fullness can you offer your best self to others. Your well-being radiates to those around you and creates a circle of love and health.

Leo

Dear Leo, today it is essential that you act prudently with the information that reaches you. Before taking the news you hear as true, take a moment to verify it and confirm that it is authentic. Confusion could affect your day.

Set aside time to meditate and connect with your inner silence; this habit will help clear your mind and sharpen your judgment. Mental clarity is key to making sound decisions, especially when there is emotional interference.

Today, your intuition will be your best guide. Trust your hunches and your ability to distinguish truth from falsehood. Sometimes the truth hides behind appearances, and only you can reveal it.

Remember that knowledge is power: by seeking the truth, you strengthen yourself to face any challenge.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, today it is key that you focus your attention on managing your finances. If you share expenses with your partner or a business associate, it is important that both of you maintain balance. Harmony in money management is essential to avoid conflicts. If you are involved in a legal process, such as an inheritance or a divorce, take the necessary time to calmly evaluate all the factors at play. Do not rush your decision; patience will work in your favor. Today, steer clear of traps and fantasies that could cloud your judgment. Keep your mind clear and receptive, and do not let emotions push you to act on impulse. Remember that reason will take you far. The foundation lies in sincere communication and setting clear boundaries; that way, you will strengthen your bonds and ensure that everyone moves toward the same goal.

Libra

Libra, your talent for fair evaluation makes you stand out in your environment. Today you may deal with people who seem distant or uninterested, and your kindness will be key. With your broad perspective, you will know how to identify which relationships deserve your affection and dedication. Do not waste energy on relationships that do not add to your life; focus on those who value your true essence. Do not forget that your capacity for empathy is a formidable gift. By helping others get out of their inertia, you will also be helping yourself. Authentic connection is one of life's greatest treasures. Today, allow yourself to shine and be the light that guides those around you. The kindness and sense of justice you radiate can transform your surroundings and motivate people to reconsider their attitudes.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today you will find yourself especially open to the stimuli of everyday life. Your fine sensitivity could lead you to take on other people's emotions as your own without realizing it, which may leave you feeling overwhelmed. Try to reserve spaces for calm and silence to process what you are experiencing. Introspection will give you clarity and help you align your essence with the energies around you. Prevent those emotions from turning into physical discomfort; listen to your body and the signals it sends you. Self-care is essential, and spending time resting and reflecting will be very beneficial. Remember that calm is within you: by cultivating that balance, you will be able to face the outside world with greater confidence and strength. Your peace is a valuable asset that you must protect.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, today there could be cases in which some family members avoid taking responsibility for their obligations or act evasively. If it falls to you to decide, it is essential that you demand commitment and set firm boundaries. Your judgment and experience are very valuable; trust your ability to guide your family toward a more responsible attitude. Do not allow complaints or victimhood to undermine your authority. Today is an ideal time to address any matter that requires your involvement. Your leadership can be decisive in renewing family dynamics and promoting a more cooperative atmosphere. Remember that affection and firmness can go hand in hand: you can show compassion without ceasing to be clear in your decisions. Maintaining that balance is key to everyone's well-being.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today it is essential that you maintain a cordial attitude with your social circle. Relationships are sensitive, and the wisest course is not to mix friendship and love, because misunderstandings and avoidable complications could arise. Candor and transparency will be your best allies: make your intentions very clear and avoid any gesture that could create confusion and break the group's harmony. Do not forget that creating a positive atmosphere depends on your attitude. Courtesy opens opportunities and strengthens the bonds you already have. Protect what you value and do not downplay it.

Today, stay away from deceptive behavior. Honesty will give you the strength to handle your relationships without complications. Focus on what is essential and on those who appreciate you just as you are.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, today you will be guided by a sense of justice and the desire to do what is right. Even so, observe those around you carefully and ask yourself whether they truly deserve your trust. Not everyone will speak candidly, and some may try to take advantage of your reputation for integrity. Stay alert and do not let your goodwill work against you. Honesty is a value you must protect. If you act with frankness and transparency, you will attract those who truly appreciate your company and your vision. Do not forget that your voice matters in the fight for justice. Let your principles guide your actions without losing your authenticity. Truth will always eventually find a way.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today is a favorable day to organize your finances, whether with your business partners or within your romantic relationship. The key is to maintain fair and balanced cooperation to avoid future misunderstandings. If you have debts or outstanding obligations, this is the ideal time to start paying them and demonstrate solidity. Economic responsibility is part of your emotional and spiritual well-being. Keep in mind that trust in relationships is founded on honesty and fairness. State your needs and expectations and make sure everyone shares the same direction. Today is a good time to set clear agreements and let go of insecurities. By doing so, you will strengthen your bonds and ensure a more promising future for you and those who accompany you.