En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

On his official website, "Niño Prodigio", the country's most renowned astrologer, has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Read your prediction for the day and learn how your love life, health, and work will go.

Víctor Florencio has detailed, based on Western astrology, how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ), and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

With the Moon-Saturn opposition in Aries, relationships become more serious and call for clarity: define expectations, rules, and boundaries, and listen to the other person's needs and limits.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

Aries

Dear Aries, today it is key to look at your relationships with fresh eyes. Sometimes fantasies and idealizations can cloud what you perceive. Try to approach others without prior expectations and allow each person's genuineness to guide your path. You may be tempted by the idea of platonic love, but remember that the most valuable connections could be right in front of you. Reflect on whether the person walking beside you truly drives your goals and desires

Do not let idealization keep you away from reality

Today your intuition is very sharp

Trust your ability to discern what you truly need in a relationship

Give yourself permission to open your eyes and heart to the opportunities life offers you

An authentic connection can bring you pleasant surprises. Don't forget that relationships are nurtured every day and that your willingness to see the other person without projecting expectations will be essential to building lasting bonds. Honesty and self-love will be your best allies on this path.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, with the daily hustle it is easy to lose touch with your own body. Today offers an opportunity to bring self-care back into your life. Perfuming your spaces with essential oils not only beautifies your surroundings, it is also a gesture of self-love. Health is not limited to the physical; it is deeply linked to your mental and spiritual well-being. Pause for a moment to review your habits and consider incorporating practices that nourish your spirit. By surrounding yourself with calming fragrances, you can release tension and make room for renewed energy. Pay attention to your body: it is telling you what it needs. Returning to your essence will allow you to face the day with renewed clarity. Set aside moments to care for yourself; only from fullness can you offer your best self to others. Your well-being radiates to those around you and creates a circle of love and health.

Leo

Dear Leo, today it is essential that you act prudently regarding the information that reaches you. Before taking the news you hear as true, take a moment to verify it and confirm that it is authentic. Confusion could affect your day.

Make room to meditate and connect with your inner silence; this habit will help clear your mind and sharpen your judgment. Mental clarity is key to making sound decisions, especially when there is emotional interference.

Today, your intuition will be your best guide. Trust your hunches and your ability to distinguish truth from falsehood. Sometimes truth hides behind appearances, and only you can reveal it.

Remember that knowledge is power: by seeking the truth, you strengthen yourself to face any challenge.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, today it is key that you focus on managing your finances. If you share expenses with your partner or a business associate, it is important that both of you keep things balanced. Harmony in money management is essential to avoid conflicts. If you are involved in a legal process, such as an inheritance or a divorce, take the necessary time to calmly assess all the factors at play. Do not rush your decision; patience will work in your favor. Today, stay away from traps and fantasies that could cloud your judgment. Keep your mind clear and receptive, and do not let emotions push you into acting on impulse. Remember that reason will take you far. The foundation lies in honest communication and setting clear boundaries; this way, you will strengthen your bonds and ensure that everyone moves toward the same goal.

Libra

Libra, your talent for fair assessment makes you stand out in your environment. Today you could deal with people who seem distant or uninterested, and your kindness will be key. With your broad perspective, you will know how to identify which bonds deserve your affection and dedication. Do not waste energy on relationships that do not give you anything; focus on those who value your true essence. Do not forget that your ability to empathize is a formidable gift. By helping others get out of their inertia, you will also be helping yourself. Authentic connection is one of life's greatest treasures. Today, allow yourself to shine and be the light that guides those around you. The kindness and sense of justice you radiate can transform the environment and motivate people to rethink their attitudes.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today you will find yourself especially open to the stimuli of everyday life. Your fine sensitivity could lead you to take on other people's emotions as your own without noticing, which can leave you feeling overwhelmed. Try to reserve spaces for calm and silence to process what you experience. Introspection will give you clarity and help align your essence with the energies around you. Avoid letting those emotions turn into physical discomfort; listen to your body and the signals it sends you. Self-care is essential, and spending time on rest and reflection will be very beneficial. Remember that calm is within you: by cultivating that balance, you will be able to face the outside world with greater confidence and strength. Your peace is a valuable asset that you must protect.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, today there could be cases in which some family members avoid taking responsibility for their obligations or act evasively. If it falls to you to decide, it is essential that you demand commitment and set firm boundaries. Your judgment and experience are highly valuable; trust your ability to guide your family toward a more responsible attitude. Do not let complaints or victimhood undermine your authority. Today is an ideal time to deal with any matter that requires your involvement. Your leadership can be decisive in renewing family dynamics and promoting a more cooperative atmosphere. Remember that affection and firmness can go hand in hand: you can show compassion without ceasing to be clear in your decisions. Maintaining that balance is key to everyone's well-being.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today it is essential that you maintain a cordial attitude with those around you. Relationships are sensitive, and the wisest course is not to mix friendship and love, because misunderstandings and avoidable complications could arise. Candor and transparency will be your best allies: make your intentions very clear and avoid any gesture that could create confusion and break the group's harmony. Do not forget that creating a positive environment depends on your attitude. Courtesy opens opportunities and strengthens the bonds you already have. Protect what you value and do not downplay it.

Today, stay away from deceptive behavior. Honesty will give you the solidity to handle your relationships without complications. Focus on what is essential and on those who appreciate you as you are.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today it is advisable to focus with intention so you do not stray from your path. You may face inner dilemmas, but your ability to open yourself to new perspectives will be key now. Avoid absorbing other people's negativity. Surround yourself with people who share your optimism and encourage you to reach your goals. If you are thinking about studying or traveling, focus on your goals and make a determined effort to make them possible.

Remember that your mind has great power; the way you nourish it can transform your reality.

Stay firm in your choices and do not let yourself get caught up in doubt.

Today, clarity of thought is on your side.

Trust that every step forward, no matter how small it seems, will bring you closer to your dreams.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today is a favorable day to organize your finances, whether with your business partners or within your romantic relationship. The key is to maintain fair and balanced cooperation to avoid future misunderstandings. If you have debts or pending obligations, this is the ideal time to start paying them off and show solidity. Economic responsibility is part of your emotional and spiritual well-being. Keep in mind that trust in relationships is based on honesty and fairness. State your needs and expectations and try to make sure everyone shares the same direction. Today is a good time to set clear agreements and let go of insecurities. By doing so, you will strengthen your bonds and ensure a more promising future for you and those who accompany you.