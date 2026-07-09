En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Victor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Thursday, July 9, 2026. Find out what your prediction is for the day and get ready for what will happen.

Emotional intensity: with the Moon in Scorpio squaring Venus in Leo, the desire for control, pride, and jealousy may surface; it is wise to observe before acting, since harm to others also affects us and can reveal old wounds.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

Today may be a day in which old frictions reappear in your relationships, especially with your partner or with your children. It is normal for accumulated tensions to come to light, but do not worry: these challenges can open the door to deeper understanding and a closer emotional connection. It is a good time to look beyond the superficial and delve into what you truly feel. Emotions may be overwhelming, but with honesty and openness you will be able to heal old wounds and build bridges of dialogue. I invite you to approach your loved ones with an open heart: listening and allowing yourself to be heard can be the key to resolving those conflicts. Remember that we all carry burdens and each person has their own story; today, empathy will be your best ally. And if things are not resolved immediately, do not be upset. Patience and genuine love will foster healing. Give yourself permission to overcome barriers and welcome the possibility of a deeper bond.

Taurus

Today is a good time to cultivate harmony in your relationships, especially after having overcome some difficulties. You may feel the need to find balance, and that is completely valid. Sometimes time and empathy are the best remedies for healing emotional wounds. If you are in a relationship, consider receiving what your partner offers and allow things to flow. Change is essential for the relationship to flourish, and every step forward in understanding becomes a rung toward a more authentic and mature love. You may run into someone from your past again; that reunion can be valuable, but make sure love keeps evolving and does not remain stuck in what once was. Let past experiences guide you, but not define your present. Keep in mind that every relationship is a journey, not a final destination. Today is a good time to open up and honestly express what you truly want and feel. Clear communication will be your best ally.

Leo

Today you radiate a special magnetism, and it is clear that you spark interest around you. Even so, try not to be carried away by vanity. Enjoying attention is normal, but remember that your loved ones also need your company and affection. Make time for your family and friends. Sometimes, in the search for recognition, we neglect the people who truly matter. A simple gesture can strengthen those bonds and let them know how much you appreciate them.

Today is a great occasion to remember that affection and attention have immense value. The honesty and tenderness you give will return to you multiplied. Do not lose sight of the fact that what truly matters is emotional connection.

In the end, finding the balance between your desire to stand out and your emotional commitment to others will lead you to deep satisfaction and genuine happiness.

Virgo

Today, Virgo, your inner world will grow stronger and more present. Your ideas will not only inspire, but also drive positive changes in your life and in the lives of those around you. It is a favorable day to share your thoughts and open spaces for dialogue.

Do not be afraid to speak your truth firmly. By doing so, you will create a profound effect on your surroundings and attract valuable and interesting connections. Your voice is powerful; today is the time to make it heard.

Keep in mind that every exchange is an opportunity to learn, both for you and for others.

Share your knowledge and experiences and you will notice the positive impact they have on the group.

By the end of the day, you will feel satisfied for having shown your essence and for the bonds you have created.

Your energy will be contagious and your authenticity will inspire others.

Libra

Unexpected expenses may arise today that impact your finances. The most important thing will be to maintain a balance between what you receive and what you spend, especially if you feel tempted to keep up with people with more refined tastes. Remember that caution with money is essential; do not let appearances push you into unnecessary purchases. It is a good time to review your priorities and evaluate what you truly need. After all, happiness does not depend on what you have, but on how you manage your resources. Set firm limits to protect your finances and stay calm in any circumstance. If you learn to manage your money wisely, you will feel safer and more in control. This day invites you to become aware of your decisions and act accordingly to avoid setbacks.

Scorpio

With the Moon moving through your sign, your emotions will intensify today. It is an ideal moment to direct that energy toward activities that make you feel genuinely happy and fulfilled; just avoid letting fear of other people's opinions hold you back. Tension could arise between what you project publicly and what you truly desire. The key is to act authentically, guided by the heart, and to choose true happiness without falling into the illusion of ideals that cannot stand the test of time. Today opportunities will open up to release tension and move closer to what you truly long for. Do not be afraid to show your vulnerability; it can become a strength that connects you more deeply with those around you. Remember that genuine happiness is born within you. Give yourself permission to explore your emotions and act in accordance with them.

Capricorn

Today you may confuse the people around you with certain attitudes. Sometimes the way you act can lead to misunderstandings; that is why it is crucial to examine the intention with which you relate to others. Expressing yourself clearly will be decisive.

Remember that, in times of crisis, it is vital to show yourself as you are. Loyal friends will choose you and support you, with your strengths and your flaws. Do not be afraid to show yourself as you are; that will strengthen your most valuable bonds.

It is a favorable moment to think about how your actions affect others. Ask yourself whether you communicate your intentions clearly and whether what you do is in tune with what you truly feel.

Today, sincerity will be your best ally. When you act from truth, you build authentic and deep relationships that will sustain you when you need them.

Sagittarius

Today you are going through the culmination of a lunar cycle, and with it emotions that you had kept hidden will come to light. It is an intense and transformative stage, in which you will be able to find the meaning of the challenges you have faced lately. Exploring your emotions will give you clarity about what truly has value in your life. Do not avoid your feelings; on the contrary, take advantage of this opportunity to grow and draw lessons from your past experiences. It is essential that you dare to explore your inner world and accept everything you discover. This inward look will give you a deeper understanding of yourself and of the paths you will need to follow in the future. Remember that, although the process may be uncomfortable, it is essential for growth. Welcome the lessons life presents to you and trust that each step brings you closer to a higher purpose.

Aquarius

Today is an excellent opportunity to review your obligations. In your effort to please others, you may have set aside important areas of your life. Take advantage of this moment to realign your goals and avoid scattering your energy.

Although the demands of the day may seem urgent, having clear priorities will allow you to move forward. Make a deliberate effort to focus on what is essential and do not let trivial distractions carry you away. Keep in mind that it is okay to say "no" to what takes you away from your goals. Focusing on your obligations does not make you any less kind or considerate; on the contrary, it reaffirms your commitment to yourself.

Today I encourage you to prioritize your well-being and your personal goals. By doing so, you will be able to offer firmer support to those around you, because you will be in balance with yourself.

Pisces

Today the energy pushes you to step out of your comfort zone. You may need to ask for some concessions at work or modify your daily routine. It is a favorable occasion to grow and move toward your deepest goals. Do not be afraid to make significant changes in your life. Seeking agreements that bring you closer to what truly matters is key to your personal development. Sometimes a temporary sacrifice can open the door to lasting rewards. Reflect on what is truly essential in your life and make room for it. By opening yourself to new paths, opportunities will arise that nourish your soul and propel you to a higher plane. Keep in mind that moving toward the unknown can be scary, but it can also be freeing. Trust that the universe has great plans in store for you and that, by taking these risks, you are getting closer to your most authentic purpose.