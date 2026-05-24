En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Sunday, May 24, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can plan their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ), and earth ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

Happy Mother's Day! Let us honor the one who gave us life and love: an active and sociable morning; in the afternoon, with the Moon in Pisces, the energy becomes calm and sensitive, inviting us to follow intuition toward calm, compassion, and gentle inspiration.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Aries

Aries, a dynamic morning awaits you, full of celebrations and fresh ideas. You will clarify your thoughts and feel motivated to start those projects you have had in mind for some time. Even so, remember to set aside a moment to support the people around you. Strengthening your bonds will be essential and will give you the inner peace you so desire. Life beautifully reminds us that when we give without expecting anything in return, we end up receiving much more than we think. That generous gesture will be the relief that soothes your spirit and allows you to enjoy the calm that comes with it. If the opportunity arises to join a cause, do not hesitate, because that experience will enrich you deeply. As the day goes on, keep an open mind to opportunities. The new ideas that appear will not only be original, but could also open the door to new experiences. The energy you project will attract people in tune with you, so do not be surprised if someone special approaches with an enticing proposal.

Remember that, although today is a day to stand out, true satisfaction comes from the bond you build with others. Allow yourself to feel and fully inhabit the present.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today you will be presented with attractive proposals with the potential to boost your career. It is an auspicious time to open yourself to new possibilities that could transform your professional sphere. Keep your mind and heart receptive, because good news is in the air and will not be long in coming.

As the day progresses, you will feel renewed energy that will encourage you to celebrate your achievements and the opportunities ahead. It will be key for you to share your joy with your friends: they will be your support, and together you will create an atmosphere of gratitude and optimism. Do not underestimate the value of a good conversation with those you appreciate. Take advantage of the afternoon to let go of worries and surrender to moments of relaxation. Shared joy is contagious, and today you will notice how your hopes are rekindled while you enjoy the company of those around you. Getting closer to your loved ones will give you renewing energy.

At the end of the day, pause to think about the new opportunities that are opening up.

Your determination to move forward with confidence will lead you to amazing places.

Remember that what you plant today is what you will harvest tomorrow; therefore, pursue your dreams with faith.

Leo

Hello, Leo. Today you may feel a strong urge to give yourself completely to someone special. The morning is ideal for creating an enveloping atmosphere at home, arranging your most intimate space in a way that fosters creativity and emotional connection. This may be the perfect opportunity to rekindle fantasies and give your relationship a fresh new feel. Today's energy encourages you to deepen your bond with that person you value so much. Dare to express yourself and let your feelings flow without barriers. Being genuine in your interactions will be essential to enjoying the present and strengthening the bonds you already have.

As the day goes on, try to create spaces of closeness and connection. The afternoon could bring pleasant surprises, so stay open to what life has in store for you. Your relationships may deepen if you allow yourself to be your true self, without masks. At the end of the day, take a moment to think about what you offered and what you learned from giving of yourself. Vulnerability is powerful; today it will remind you that true love is built on trust and the act of sharing.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, you begin the day with dynamism and determination. It is an ideal time to catch up on pending matters and make key decisions. Even so, do not let stress overwhelm you: breathe calmly and remember that every small step brings you closer to success.

In the afternoon, a romantic invitation may appear from someone you are attracted to. This connection will not only excite you, but also open the door to new experiences. Do not hesitate to accept, because you could live wonderful moments that will leave a positive mark on you. Allow yourself to receive what the other person wants to give you. Sometimes it is hard to open up, but today is the right time to let yourself be carried away by the magic of the shared encounter. Remember that love and connection are fundamental to emotional well-being. At the end of the day, review the opportunities that appeared and how they made you feel.

Libra

Libra, today a प्रेरational morning awaits you in which you will feel freer and truer to yourself. This renewed energy will help you face your daily tasks with a fresh attitude. Remember that your authenticity is one of your greatest virtues, so do not be afraid to show yourself as you are.

Throughout the day, you will find ways to make your routine more bearable. Creativity will flow through you, and your sensitivity toward others will be an advantage at work. Channel this energy to collaborate and offer your support to those around you; you will benefit too.

The afternoon could bring pleasant surprises in your personal relationships. Seeking a deeper connection with your loved ones will be key, and you will notice that your empathy guides your interactions. Being available for others can open doors that once seemed closed.

At the end of the day, take a moment to acknowledge your authenticity and the way it influenced your day.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today you will use your ingenuity to deal with unfinished family matters. The morning will give you the chance to reach agreements that satisfy everyone. Your ability to mediate and find solutions will be essential in this process.

If you have children, they could bring you special joys today. Their energy and creativity will motivate you to connect with your more sensitive side. Take advantage of the moment to strengthen your bonds and share moments that will reinforce the relationship. Throughout the day you will notice a creative spark awakening within you. This will drive you to express yourself more authentically, so allow your ideas and emotions to flow freely. It is an ideal time to deepen your passions and share them with those around you. At the end of the day, take a moment to think about your interactions and how you handled family matters.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, today you will align with your most creative resources. The morning will be ideal for exploring new proposals and closing a profitable financial deal. Your analytical sharpness will allow you to detect opportunities others would overlook, so stay very attentive.

As the day goes on, your imagination will be strongly activated, inspiring ideas capable of changing your course. This is a decisive moment to express yourself: putting what you feel into words will open doors and show you new paths.

Do not hesitate to share your ideas with others; your perspective could be the push someone needs. By communicating frankly, you will foster an atmosphere of collaboration and shared growth in your professional environment.

At the end of the day, set aside a moment to review your accomplishments and the steps you have taken.

Sagittarius

Hello, Sagittarius. At the start of the day, it is an ideal time to inform yourself and get up to speed on the latest news. Your curiosity will work in your favor, so go ahead and dig in and learn something different. Keep an open attitude and let what happens around you inspire you.

As the hours go by, you will feel the desire to spend time with your loved ones. That closeness will help you connect with your emotions and find valuable emotional support. Do not underestimate how valuable it is to be close to those who understand and support you. The afternoon will be favorable for strengthening bonds; look for plans that bring your inner circle closer. Laughter and complicity will be the tie that keeps your family or friends united, so enjoy those moments of joy. At the end of the day, take a moment to reflect on how these connections made you feel.

Aquarius

Hello, Aquarius. Today a dynamic morning awaits you in which your ideas and initiatives will begin to take shape. It is an ideal day to take action and move forward with those projects you have been planning. The energy is on your side; go ahead and take the first step.

As the day unfolds, interesting developments could arise in the financial sphere. Your intuition will be decisive in evaluating investments and choosing the path to follow. Trust your intuition and do not underestimate your ability to grow your resources. The afternoon is an ideal time to share your ideas with those around you; an exchange of viewpoints can lift you to new heights and open doors you had not considered. Collaboration will be key to maximizing your potential. At the end of the day, reflect on what you have achieved: every step taken today is another brick in the construction of your dreams.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today you may experience a great sense of relief, as certain worries begin to fade. It is an ideal time to close chapters that no longer serve you and focus on what is truly essential. By letting go of what weighs you down, you will feel lighter and with better energy. In the afternoon, the day's energy will strengthen your self-confidence. Now is the perfect time to bring out what you carry within, whether through art, writing, or talking with someone you trust. Expressing your emotions will help you feel more aligned with yourself.

Do not hesitate to show your talents and qualities to the world. The universe is encouraging you to open up and be authentic. Connecting with others will be rewarding and will allow you to forge deeper bonds with those around you. At the end of the day, set aside a moment to give thanks for what you have learned. Every experience brings you closer to the person you want to be; celebrate your personal growth and remain open to what the future has in store for you.