En esta noticia Niño Prodigio’s horoscope for each sign this Monday

Víctor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niño Prodigio", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Monday, June 22, 2026. He also explained his recommendation for the day.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to take into account.

Waning quarter Moon in Pisces invites us to close cycles gently: intuition and symbolism guide us more than logic, we sharpen perception, care for bonds through subtlety, and let go of what has already fulfilled its stage.

Niño Prodigio’s horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Dear Aries, today your sensitivity will increase as the day goes on. You will begin to notice signs that you had previously overlooked, and that will lead you to a new way of connecting with yourself. This is a key moment to listen to that inner voice that has always been there, even if you often set it aside in favor of logic. Give yourself permission to feel and remember without judgment. The energy around you favors reflection and self-knowledge. As you delve into your emotions, you will discover a vast and varied inner universe that is waiting to be acknowledged. Do not be afraid to go deeper into those feelings; they are an essential part of you and hold valuable answers for your path. Today is a day to honor your intuition and let it guide you. You may feel the urge to make changes or decisions that, deep down, you know are right for you. If you heed that ancestral voice, you will connect with your authentic essence and move closer to your true desires. Keep in mind that the mind does not explain everything; at times, the heart is the best teacher. Give yourself permission to begin this inner journey without resistance, and you will discover how the universe brings you the answers you seek. Trust yourself, because today is a day to be genuinely you.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today your sensitivity will expand and open you up to new emotions and bonds with those around you. Other people’s stories will touch your soul and awaken in you a sincere urge to help. Your greatest act of love will be understanding and supporting those close to you. Empathy will flow through you, allowing you to see the world through others’ eyes. This gesture of affection and empathy will not only benefit those around you, but will also fill you with deep personal satisfaction. Remember that, at times, a simple sign of care can heal more than any material good. Make the most of this strength to deepen your bonds with friends and family. Friendship will be the light guiding you on this path, leading you toward a future in which relationships are nourished by affection and mutual understanding. Do not underestimate the power of an honest conversation or the comfort of a reassuring hug. Today is a good time to think about what you truly value in your relationships. Give yourself permission to support others and, at the same time, to ask for the support you also need. With affection and companionship, you will continue moving forward on a bright path.

Leo

Today, dear Leo, your finances may see a significant upswing thanks to additional income or wise decisions you make. However, it is essential that you remain reserved and proceed discreetly. Prudence will be your best ally in protecting what you have achieved. Remember that, at times, it is better to navigate your own waters without revealing every detail of your financial life. Strategy is essential; today I invite you to channel your energy into planning and managing your resources intelligently. The calm brought by good results can be short-lived if not handled well. Therefore, avoid announcing your achievements too early; instead, enjoy your personal and professional growth in silence. You will see how that gives you an advantage. Today is a day to make calculated decisions and think with a long-term vision.

Virgo

Virgo, today is an ideal day to review how you relate to others. Ease up on your demands and start recognizing the goodwill and effort they put into the relationship. Efficiency is not everything; other aspects matter too. Open your heart and be more receptive. By softening your judgment, you will create a more harmonious atmosphere with your loved ones. Sometimes, all it takes is a loving gesture, a look, or sharing silence to get closer to true love. Today is a good time to rethink your expectations and be more understanding. Authentic connection is not measured by results, but by the affection and empathy you give and receive. Allow yourself to enjoy the simple moments that strengthen bonds. Remember: genuine love is patient and understanding.

Libra

Libra, today it is essential that you take care of yourself. Stress and excess can reduce your vitality, so this is a good time to review your daily habits. Stay away from things that overstimulate you and choose fresh, natural, and nutritious foods. This day invites you to cleanse both your body and your inner world. Sometimes, simply cleansing yourself can bring surprising changes in your physical and emotional well-being. Give yourself a space of calm that helps you regain your strength. I encourage you to choose activities that relax you and connect you with your essence: meditate, practice yoga, or simply enjoy a good book. Listen to your body and give it what it needs to renew itself. Do not forget that self-care is an act of love. By strengthening your energy, you will be able to face life’s challenges with greater clarity and determination. This is a time to put your well-being first and recharge your strength.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today love surrounds you with a special magnetism and your presence will awaken admiration in those nearby. It is an auspicious time to give yourself over to romance, but avoid playing with other people’s feelings or trying to direct others’ emotions. The day invites you to love with tenderness and dedication. Make the most of this energy to create deep connections with the people who interest you. Openness and honesty will be your greatest allies in strengthening the bonds you want. A valuable opportunity arises to forge deep, meaningful ties. Do not let fear keep you from giving yourself completely: true love demands courage and transparency. Listen to your heart and let your emotions guide you. Remember that every bond is an opportunity to grow. By opening up and showing your true self, you will attract those who truly connect with your essence. Let love flow and enjoy this beautiful stage.

Capricorn

Today, Capricorn, you may notice that it is hard to stay focused, because your mind will want to drift toward gentler, more imaginative realities. Do not deny yourself that impulse; it is healthy to dream, play, and imagine new possibilities that can enrich your life. Give yourself a break to connect with your more sensitive side. Sometimes, too much rigidity and seriousness limits your creativity. Today is an ideal day to open yourself to new ideas or simply allow your mind to wander into imagination. Remember that balance is essential: while productivity matters, you should also reserve space for your creativity. Often, the best inspiration emerges in moments of calm and contemplation.

So today, give yourself the gift of dreaming and looking within. Allow yourself to be a little lighter and keep in mind that there is beauty both in vulnerability and in your connection with your emotions.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today your loved ones will need your presence. It is a good time to put social plans on hold and take refuge in the warmth of home. Family and close ties will be the balm your soul needs today.

Prioritize empathy and connection with your own people. Shared laughter and honest conversations will fill your heart with joy and satisfaction. Do not underestimate the power of truly being present; your support is priceless. Take advantage of this moment to strengthen those emotional bonds that we often take for granted. Sometimes a single moment is enough to reconnect and remember how valuable those relationships are in your life. Keep in mind that your presence is a gift, both for you and for those you love. Give yourself permission to enjoy the company of your loved ones and create memories you will cherish for a lifetime.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today unexpected expenses may arise or there may be an urgency to catch up on overdue debts. This is a good opportunity to review your finances and think twice before buying. Ask yourself whether each expense is truly necessary or just a passing impulse. Acting prudently will be key to maintaining your financial balance. Remember that spending without reflection can bring complications later on. Today is an invitation to become aware and take responsibility for your financial decisions.

Take a moment to review your budget and, if necessary, make the corresponding adjustments. Planning is essential to avoid setbacks in the future. Do not pressure yourself; every small step in the right direction counts.

Remember that abundance can also be found in simplicity. Sometimes less is more, and emotional well-being does not always depend on material things.

Pisces

Today, Pisces, the Moon in your sign heightens your magnetism and opens the door to new beginnings. It is an ideal time to prioritize your intuition over echoes of the past. Your family may have opinions, but only you know what you truly want. Connect with your most genuine dreams and dare to begin a new stage guided by your sensitivity. This day invites you to let go of what no longer benefits you and to receive what is coming with openness. Give yourself permission to be a little braver and follow that inner voice that drives you toward your desires. Creativity and inspiration will be on your side; be encouraged to discover new paths and opportunities. Remember that this is your time: do not let fears stop you. Trust your intuition and your ability to shape the life you truly want. Connect with yourself and enjoy this beautiful journey.