En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Friday, July 31, 2026 the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

Friday in astrological terms: with Venus and the Moon in Virgo, enjoy the simple things and beautify the home, while Uranus in Gemini square brings unexpected changes in relationships.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Today, Aries, your day looks like a blank page ready to be filled with moments of beauty and fulfillment. The usual tasks, which once felt monotonous, will today take on a new meaning and bring you joy. It is an ideal time to take care of yourself: consider a beauty treatment or, simply, take some time to relax. In the professional environment, an unexpected flirtation could arise that awakens your curiosity and breaks the routine. Do not close yourself off to this renewing energy, as it may open the way to new relationships and possibilities. Keep an open mind and a heart willing to explore what is different.

Take advantage of today's good energy to boost your personal well-being. Try to balance your work responsibilities with self-care. Do not forget that your well-being is essential; taking time for yourself will not only lift your mood, but also enhance your professional performance. This is an ideal time to plan recreational and leisure activities. Surround yourself with optimistic people and let their energy inspire you. The universe is urging you to enjoy and live each moment intensely, so do not hold back.

Taurus

Today, Taurus, your inner radiance will show strongly and your appeal will be impossible to ignore. It is an ideal day to surround yourself with people who appreciate your presence and what you bring. Someone you care about will show their affection with gestures that will make you feel deeply valued and loved.

Even so, try to keep an eye on your finances, especially if you have children. Unexpected expenses may arise that require your attention. It is advisable to manage your resources cautiously, covering what is necessary without falling into excess. Savor every moment and appreciate what you have.

Today, self-care is fundamental. Try to set aside time for activities that make you feel good about yourself. Whether it is a moment of meditation, a walk outdoors, or treating yourself to something small, your well-being should come first. Keep in mind that true wealth is not limited to the material, but comes from experiences and shared moments. Let gratitude fill your heart and accompany you throughout this day. Happiness lives in simplicity, so try to enjoy every moment.

Leo

Leo, today you will feel the need to adjust the balance between what you earn and what you spend. It is an ideal time to review your accounts and consider the possibility of forging an alliance or business partnership that will drive you forward materially. Although the outlook may seem uncertain, do not let that stop your ambitions.

Organization will be essential. If you draw up a clear plan, you will be able to make the most of the opportunities that arise. Keep an open attitude and dare to explore the new initiatives that come up, as they could bring you great long-term benefits. Your energy is contagious; surround yourself with people who inspire you and push you to keep moving forward. Collaboration will be key and you will see how synergy with others helps you reach your goals more quickly. Remember that every small step counts. Do not be discouraged by challenges; on the contrary, use them to learn and grow. Your drive to improve is strong, and today you have the opportunity to make that ambition a reality.

Virgo

Virgo, today put happiness first. The energy around you encourages you to show your innate magnetism and harmonize obligations with enjoyment. If opportunities for visibility or recognition arise, think about how to integrate them without neglecting your well-being. Set aside time to care for your appearance and highlight your personal qualities. Your self-confidence will be decisive in the impression you make on others, and today is a great opportunity to project your best self. Do not underestimate the impact of a smile and a kind gesture.

Seek to balance your obligations with moments of enjoyment. Whether taking a break to savor a good meal or devoting yourself to something that truly excites you, your emotional well-being is key to your success and happiness. Do not forget that caring for yourself is not a whim, but a priority. Keep your heart open to new experiences and let joy flow through you. Today is a day to celebrate life and savor every moment.

Libra

Libra, today the cosmos pushes you toward introspection and a cleansing of the spirit. Your empathy will be heightened and you will feel the desire to support others. Take advantage of this period to look within and correct past mistakes; true emotional healing comes from acceptance and forgiveness. It is an ideal time to close personal matters and let go of burdens that no longer serve you. Inner serenity will be worth more than any guarantee of salvation coming from outside. Devote as much time as needed to meditating and clearing your mind.

Today it will be key to connect with others. Reach out to people who share your principles and encourage you to keep growing. Empathy and understanding will be your greatest allies on this path of self-discovery.

Do not forget that every step toward inner calm is also progress toward self-love. Attend to your soul and let the light illuminate your life. Today is the time to let go of what does not help you and open yourself to new opportunities.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today your social network will expand, giving you the chance to meet new perspectives and ideas. It is a favorable time to open yourself to new friendships and contacts. Even so, remember to tend to your current relationships; solidarity and mutual support will be essential. Avoid impulsive decisions that cause distance, because you could lose valuable bonds. Instead, invest time in strengthening the ties you have built with effort. You will count on your friends for words of encouragement and inspiration; listen to them carefully. Group dynamics look promising: take part in events and be encouraged to share your ideas. Your unique perspective will be appreciated and may open doors to new opportunities. Remember that collaboration can take you further than individual effort. Take advantage of today's good energy to strengthen friendships and learn from others' experiences. The diversity of ideas will enrich your life and boost your growth. Keep an open mind and a heart ready to embrace what is new.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today your partner will be a beacon of guidance and experience; their advice will drive your personal and professional growth. If you are single, venturing to new places could lead to a meaningful encounter that transforms your life. In addition, unforeseen issues may arise in legal matters that require ingenuity and a quick response. Stay alert and open to the changes that appear. Your ability to adapt will be essential for handling any unexpected change.

Your expectations may be tested, but do not let that discourage you.

Every setback holds an opportunity to learn and evolve.

Maintain an open mind and try to draw lessons even from difficult moments.

Keep in mind that love and wisdom run through every area of your life.

Channel that positive energy to strengthen your bonds and move toward your goals.

Sagittarius

Today, Sagittarius, someone influential in your circle will show support and help you advance your professional goals. Keep a kind and respectful attitude, even in the face of provocation from those who do not support you. Your best ally will be serenity in moments of tension. If you have events or commitments, take care of your image and follow the established protocols. How you present yourself to the world has a notable impact on how others perceive you and the opportunities that open up for you.

This is your moment to stand out and show your worth.

Do not be afraid to share your ideas and your vision; today is the time to make your voice heard.

Keep confidence in yourself and your abilities, because the universe is on your side. Keep in mind that every contact counts and can bring you closer to your goals. Make the most of the opportunities that arise and maintain an optimistic attitude. Kindness and cordial treatment will open many doors for you.

Aquarius

Today, Aquarius, encouraging news could come to you in the form of gifts, inheritances, or unexpected income. It is a favorable period to enjoy what life offers you and indulge yourself a little. Channel this energy to enhance your power of seduction in intimacy, because your magnetism will be at its peak. Even so, try not to fall into extravagant or impulsive behavior that could disrupt intimate harmony. In this area, discretion and tact will be your best allies. Let bonds arise naturally and avoid forcing situations. Enjoy shared pleasure and moments of intimacy, but remember that honest communication is essential to maintain the connection. Transparency and sincerity will strengthen the bonds you build today. It is a day to celebrate joy and the pleasure of living; stay open to the blessings that arrive and learn to appreciate every moment. Life is a gift, so give yourself permission to enjoy it fully.

Pisces

Pisces, today you are surrounded by a positive vibe that will boost your bonds and make it easier to close agreements. The collaborations you begin will be favorable, as long as you control your impulses. Maintaining clear and respectful communication will be essential to preserve harmony. If you are single, you could experience mutual attraction that leads to enriching connections. Stay receptive and do not close yourself off to new romantic experiences; love may appear when you least expect it.

Cooperation and teamwork will be key to achieving your goals. Take advantage of this good streak to join efforts with those who share your interests and dreams; together you can achieve much more.

Do not forget that the power of love and friendship can transform your life. Today is an ideal day to honor your bonds and strengthen those ties that make you feel fulfilled; your connection with others will be your main strength.