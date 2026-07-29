En esta noticia The Niino Prodigy horoscope for each sign this Wednesday

Victor Florencio has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Wednesday, July 29, 2026. In addition, "Niino Prodigy" has recommended how to face the day to tackle it in the best way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Happy Thursday! Today we celebrate Our Lady of Mount Carmel, protector in storms; light a candle and, with the Moon in Leo, connect with your inner light to express your talents and remember that each person has a unique shine.

The Niino Prodigy horoscope for each sign this Wednesday

Aries

With the arrival of the New Moon, it is an opportune occasion to strengthen bonds with your family. Get closer to your loved ones, since in these days your role as a point of union will be decisive. Take advantage of this renewing energy to cultivate harmony and understanding at home. The family atmosphere can improve with your initiatives; it may be a good time to organize a gathering or simply devote quality time to those you love. That emotional bond will help you understand more clearly the needs of your family and your own as well. Keep in mind that home matters remain a priority. Any idea that arises in your mind during this lunar phase can prosper. Creativity and inspiration are on your side, so be encouraged to bring to life those plans you have been considering. Remember that family is an essential pillar in your life. Cultivate these ties and allow love to flow. In doing so, you will strengthen not only your spirit, but also that of those around you.

Taurus

With this New Moon, your desire to explore and your overflowing imagination are awakened. It is an ideal time to open yourself to new horizons: travel, study, or try activities that break with routine. Allow yourself to dream and clearly visualize what you want to achieve.

Revisiting past interests may bring you joy and satisfaction. You may want to resume skills you had set aside or simply look for new forms of entertainment that reconnect you with your essence. During this period, family relationships will take on special importance. Talking with cousins and siblings will help you recall valuable moments and strengthen those bonds that routine often sidelines. Do not underestimate the power of communication these days: the ties you build now will help establish lasting and meaningful relationships.

Leo

These days, your dreams and visions may hold very deep messages. The New Moon encourages you to be receptive to these signs, as they could provide guidance and clarity in times of confusion. Take it as a gift from the universe.

Likewise, you will feel a special bond with loved ones who have already passed on. This spiritual connection will allow you to sense their presence and welcome their messages of love and wisdom. Do not underestimate this bond; it is a gift that brings serenity and relief.

Confidence in yourself and intuition will take center stage.

Listen to your inner voice, as it will lead you to decisions aligned with your authentic self.

It is an opportune moment for reflection and self-discovery.

Allow this current of positive energy to carry you toward new experiences and relationships.

Virgo

With the arrival of this New Moon, your social life will gain momentum. You will get involved in several activities and will be given opportunities to meet new people. It is an ideal time to leave your comfort zone behind and open yourself to different experiences.

Exchanging ideas and opinions with your friends will strengthen your bonds. As you move through different social settings, you will begin to see things from other perspectives, something very valuable for your personal growth. Channel this energy to strengthen the ties you already have and to cultivate new ones. Every encounter can bring you a lesson or an opportunity that should not be missed. Remember that there is always something you can learn from others. Keep your mind and heart receptive; that way you will reach a deeper understanding of yourself and your relationships.

Libra

This New Moon marks the beginning of progress in your professional life. It is a favorable period to make yourself known and reopen conversations with people in positions of authority who may open doors in your career path. Do not hold back when expressing your ideas; your voice matters and your opinions carry weight.

The results of your effort will begin to show, which will strengthen your confidence. Keep your eyes on your goals and continue working steadily and committedly to achieve the objectives you have set for yourself. It is a favorable period for recognition and for making yourself visible. Your ability to express yourself clearly will allow you to stand out among your peers and build a solid reputation. Take advantage of this lunar stage to take bold steps toward the future you long for. Every action adds up and will have its reward; keep moving forward with determination and enthusiasm.

Scorpio

Hello, Scorpio. These days your desire to be recognized will intensify and you will feel a renewed drive to achieve your goals. It is a decisive moment to take the reins of your life and cultivate the strength and responsibility you need to establish yourself as a reference in your environment. Constant work toward your goals will give you greater authority and respect. Do not be afraid to show your ambitions and fight for what you long for. Every step you take today will bring you a little closer to your dreams. Likewise, today you will have the chance to pause and think about your achievements and everything you have learned along the way. Value your effort and recognize the mark you leave on others. Your leadership and determination will be great allies. Remember that true strength is born within you. Stay true to yourself and your principles while pursuing your goals. Have a day full of success and rewards, Scorpio!

Capricorn

With this New Moon, a stage full of possibilities and reunions begins. It is a favorable time to reactivate alliances and strengthen bonds, both personally and professionally. The connection with your partner will be especially intense and favorable. If you are in a relationship, you will feel renewed interest and attraction toward your partner. This bond will be a source of inspiration that will awaken your curiosity and desire to explore new dynamics together. If you are single, an opportunity to begin a new relationship is taking shape. To forge a lasting connection, authentic and deep communication will be key. Stay open to the possibilities life offers you. It is a stage to let go of fears and open your heart to new experiences. The bonds you cultivate now will drive your progress and personal growth.

Sagittarius

With the New Moon you could receive a financial surprise: perhaps a loan from a relative or extra income. That boost will be key to helping you pay off debts or carry out that real estate project you so long for. In your love life, you will notice a special change: the emotional and physical connection with your partner will strengthen, forging a deeper and more meaningful bond. Communication will be fundamental: you will learn to use an intimate code that will help you connect with your partner on deeper levels. It is an ideal period to explore intimacy in new and stimulating ways. Take advantage of this favorable energy to lay firm foundations in your relationships and finances. It is a propitious stage to grow and move toward a fuller life.

Aquarius

This New Moon will push you to focus on your health and well-being. Paying attention to the small details of your daily routine will be key to improving your quality of life. Do not downplay self-care.

If you have a trade, it is a favorable time to carry it out with common sense and intelligence. Every task you do will have more impact than you imagine, so try to bring value to each one. The influence of the New Moon will motivate you to review your daily routines. Identify those that do not benefit you and replace them with healthier alternatives. It is an ideal period for renewal and positive changes. Remember that your well-being is a priority. By focusing on self-care, you will also be able to contribute more to those around you. A stage of personal growth begins.

Pisces

With this New Moon in the compatible sign of Cancer, favorable energy will come your way and influence several areas of your life. It is a favorable time to deepen the bond with your children and share meaningful experiences.

This vibration pushes you to play and live more lightly. Opportunities in love are also beginning to open up, so stay alert to new connections that invite you to explore feelings. During this stage, your sensitivity will be your best ally. Use your intuition to understand those around you more deeply and cultivate healthy and enriching bonds. It is a time to enjoy and flow with emotions. Open your heart to the opportunities the universe has in store for you.