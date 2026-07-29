En esta noticia Niino Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

Victor Florencio, known worldwide as "Niino Prodigio", shared the astrological omen for each zodiac sign this Tuesday, July 28, 2026. He also explained his recommendation for the day.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will need to keep in mind.

The New Moon in Cancer with Mercury retrograde opens new beginnings linked to the past - family, home and pending conversations - and invites us to look at our roots with new eyes.

Niino Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

Aries

With the arrival of the New Moon, it is a good occasion to strengthen bonds with your family. Reach out to your loved ones, since these days your role as a point of connection will be crucial. Take advantage of this renewing energy to cultivate harmony and understanding at home. The family atmosphere can improve with your initiatives; it may be a good time to organize a gathering or simply spend quality time with those you love. This emotional bond will help you understand your family's needs more clearly and, at the same time, your own. Keep in mind that plans related to the home are also in the spotlight. Any idea that comes to your mind during this lunar stage can prosper. With creativity and inspiration on your side, go ahead and make those projects you have been considering a reality. Remember that family is an essential support in your life. Cultivate these bonds and let love flow. By doing so, you will strengthen not only your spirit, but also that of those around you.

Taurus

With this New Moon, a desire to explore and an overflowing imagination are awakened in you. It is an ideal time to open yourself to new horizons: travel, study or try activities that break with routine. Allow yourself to dream and clearly visualize what you want to achieve.

Revisiting past interests can bring you joy and satisfaction. You may want to take up skills you had put on hold again or simply look for new forms of entertainment that reconnect you with your essence. Family ties will play a key role in this stage. Talking with your cousins and siblings will allow you to recall valuable moments and strengthen bonds that, because of daily routine, are sometimes pushed aside. Do not underestimate the power of communication these days: the connections you forge now will help build lasting and meaningful relationships.

Leo

These days, your dreams and visions may hold very deep messages. The New Moon encourages you to be receptive to these signs, as they could offer guidance and clarity in times of confusion. Take it as a gift from the universe.

Likewise, you will feel a special bond with loved ones who have already passed on. This spiritual connection will allow you to perceive their presence and welcome their messages of love and wisdom. Do not underestimate this bond; it is a blessing that brings serenity and comfort. Self-confidence and intuition will be very present. Listen to your inner voice, as it will lead you to decisions aligned with your essence. This is a favorable moment for reflection and self-exploration. Let this current of positive energy open you up to new experiences and connections.

Virgo

With the arrival of this New Moon, your social life will gain momentum. You will be involved in several activities and will have opportunities to meet new people. It is an ideal time to leave your comfort zone behind and open yourself to different experiences.

The exchange of ideas and opinions with your friends will strengthen your bonds. By moving through different social settings, you will begin to see things from other perspectives, something very valuable for your personal growth. Channel this energy to strengthen the bonds you already have and to forge new ones. Every interaction can offer you a lesson or an opportunity that should not be wasted. Remember that there is always something to learn from others. Keep your mind and heart open; that will lead you to a deeper understanding of yourself and your relationships.

Libra

This New Moon marks the beginning of progress in your professional life. It is a favorable period to make yourself known and reopen conversations with people in positions of authority who may open doors in your career. Do not hold back when expressing your ideas; your voice matters and your opinions carry weight.

The results of your effort will begin to become noticeable, which will strengthen your confidence. Keep your eyes on your goals and continue working with consistency and commitment to reach the objectives you have set for yourself. It is a period of projection and recognition. Your ability to communicate clearly will allow you to stand out among your colleagues and consolidate a solid reputation. Take advantage of this lunar phase to take bold steps toward the future you want. Every effort counts and will be rewarded; keep going with determination and passion.

Scorpio

The influence of this New Moon will give you a renewed boost of self-confidence. It is the perfect time to open yourself to new horizons and accept challenges that once seemed impossible. This energy of renewal encourages you to step out of your comfort zone.

Take the opportunity to share your knowledge with those who follow you. Your experiences can be a valuable guide for others and, by passing on what you have learned, you will also strengthen your own understanding. What you say and the way you express yourself can have a much deeper effect than you imagine. Do not be afraid to speak: every message can touch someone's heart and bring about significant change. Remember that confidence is contagious. By acting with authenticity and courage, you will inspire others to do the same. This stage is for shining and leaving your mark on the world.

Capricorn

With this new moon, a stage full of possibilities and reunions begins. It is a favorable moment to reactivate alliances and strengthen bonds, both personal and professional. The connection with your partner will be especially intense and favorable. If you are in a relationship, you will feel renewed interest and attraction toward your partner; that bond will inspire you and ignite your curiosity and desire to explore new dynamics together. For those who are single, the possibility of starting a new relationship is on the horizon. Authentic and deep communication will be key to consolidating a lasting relationship. Stay receptive to the opportunities the universe puts in your path. It is a good time to let go of fears and open your heart to new experiences. The alliances you establish now will drive your progress and personal growth.

Sagittarius

With the New Moon you could receive an economic surprise: perhaps a loan from a relative or extra income. That boost will be key to helping you pay off debts or carry out that real estate project you long for so much. In your love life, you will notice a special change: the emotional and physical connection with your partner will grow stronger, forging a deeper and more meaningful bond. Communication will be essential; you will discover how to use an intimate code that will allow you to connect with your partner on a deeper level. It is an ideal time to explore intimacy in new and stimulating ways.

Take advantage of this positive energy to lay solid foundations in your relationships and finances. It is a favorable period to grow and move toward a more satisfying life.

Aquarius

Today is a good time to pay special attention to your health. You may notice physical discomfort and a clear lack of energy. It is important that you listen to your body and give yourself the time you need to recover.

I suggest taking the day calmly and postponing activities that are not essential. Your physical and mental well-being must come first. Sometimes, allowing yourself to rest is the best gift you can give yourself.

Also, try to moderate your diet. A balanced diet can have a notable influence on how you feel. Choose meals that nourish your body and provide the energy you need. Do not forget that caring for yourself is not selfish, but a gesture of self-love. Take advantage of this moment to reconnect with yourself and renew your strength. Your well-being is the foundation of everything else in your life.

Pisces

Today is a good day to reflect on your personal worth. If you think you cannot afford the most exclusive clothes or the most expensive accessories, remember that your essence is not defined by material things. It is essential that you understand that your true value does not depend on what you own. I invite you to overcome those fears and insecurities related to your appearance. Self-love is a process we are all called to go through, and today can be a great moment to focus on your inner qualities. Remember that genuine beauty comes from your authenticity. By accepting yourself as you are and embracing your imperfections, you will let go of the burden of other people's expectations. Every person is unique and valuable in their essence. Today is an excellent occasion to practice gratitude toward yourself. Recognize your successes and remember that your worth does not depend on anyone's approval. Your inner glow transcends the physical.