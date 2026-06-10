Baking soda and white vinegar are two of the most widely used products in cleaning routines because of the versatility they offer and how easy they are to use.

This mixture is especially used to remove built-up dirt, neutralize bad odors, and help keep various household surfaces spotless with products that can be easily found at home.

Mixing baking soda and white vinegar: why it’s recommended

When both ingredients come into contact, they create a mixture whose effect helps loosen residue, grease, and stuck-on dirt on certain surfaces.

Baking soda is known for its deodorizing properties and for its benefits as a mild abrasive, while white vinegar is widely used to remove mineral deposits and accumulated residue.

The combination of both can make everyday cleaning tasks easier, especially in areas where hard-to-remove dirt builds up.

How to prepare the baking soda and vinegar mixture

The proportion is

2 tablespoons of baking soda

Half a cup of vinegar

Water (optional)

What this baking soda and white vinegar mixture is used for

This preparation can be used to clean

Drains

Trash bins

Refrigerators

Storage areas

Kitchen sinks

The advice is always to wear gloves when cleaning.

It is also important to note that this option does not replace deep disinfection procedures, but can be used as a complement.