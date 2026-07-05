En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official site this Sunday, July 5, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Happy solstice: with the Sun in Cancer, summer begins in the north and an emotional cycle opens that illuminates roots, memory and belonging, calling us to return to what nourishes us.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Aries

Today is a good time to prioritize your physical health. The astral influence indicates that this is an ideal occasion to get routine checkups that help you detect any discomfort you may have been carrying for some time. Caring for your body is not only essential, but also an act of self-love. If you have been experiencing any discomfort, the good news is that you could find a health professional who will not only pay attention to you, but also manage to make an accurate diagnosis. Do not hesitate to seek that specialized support, as sometimes an expert's perspective can be decisive for your well-being. In addition, adopting healthier habits will be essential. Perhaps you could start an exercise routine or make some adjustments to your diet. These small changes, although they may seem insignificant at first, can bring great benefits over time and help you feel more vigorous and fulfilled.

Finally, keep in mind that taking care of yourself is not limited to the physical: it also includes the emotional. Reserve time for your passions and for activities that nourish your spirit. All of this will strengthen your overall well-being and allow you to shine with your own light.

Taurus

Today is a day to set shyness aside and embrace your true essence. It is the moment to bring to light those talents and abilities that you sometimes keep reserved. By doing so, you will not only let go of insecurities, but also reconnect with your most genuine side. As you dare to express who you really are, you will feel that, little by little, you regain the calm and balance that have always characterized you. Worries and shocks will gradually decrease, allowing you to enjoy life to the fullest. It is a favorable time to reconnect with your inner peace. On the emotional level, your life will tend to be more predictable and stable; that calm can be comforting, as it will give you the opportunity to lay solid foundations in your relationships. Take the opportunity to share valuable moments with your loved ones and create memories that last in your heart. Do not forget that being authentic is essential to attract what you long for. Do not set limits on yourself and allow your light to shine. Today is the time to honor who you are and all the value you bring to the world.

Leo

Today your individual effort will be the center of attention. The force of the universe accompanies you and, thanks to your ingenuity, you will know how to spot favorable opportunities to improve your finances. Every dollar you earn will reflect your dedication and constant work. Gradually, you will recover from the financial losses of the past. Do not get discouraged: this process is part of your personal growth. The experience you accumulate will make you value your time and resources more, making you more realistic and aware in the management of your money. This path toward stability will lead you to adopt a more practical mindset: you will learn to distinguish between what is truly necessary and what is merely a whim. That clarity will be an advantage that will allow you to manage your resources more effectively in the future. Keep in mind that every step toward recovering your finances brings you closer to independence. Stay focused and do not hesitate to take advantage of the opportunities that arise. Your effort will be rewarded.

Virgo

Today you may receive criticism for your choices, but do not let that discourage you. The stars invite you to trust your own judgment and move ahead with your plans. It is a favorable time to act independently and show your intelligence and natural talents. If you have a project in mind, now is the time to take that first step you have been putting off. Do not let other people's opinions condition you; instead, listen to your inner voice and trust your intuition. Your confidence will be essential to move forward. Remember that every choice you make brings you closer to your goals. Although the path sometimes seems uncertain, in that uncertainty the most valuable opportunities to grow and learn arise. Today is a good day to show your determination and abilities. What others think does not matter; what is essential is that you remain true to yourself. Your success is on its way.

Libra

Today is the time to put your mental well-being first. Social life can be exhausting; therefore, give yourself some time alone. Stepping away from the noise will allow you to think and find within yourself answers about past actions that have affected you. This space for introspection is key to opening a new stage: by reflecting, you will better understand your emotions and how they influence your decisions. With this clarity, you will be able to move forward with more calm and confidence.

Do not fear solitude; sometimes, giving yourself your own company is the best gift.

This period of quiet and reflection will help you regain strength and renew your spirit.

Reconnect with your essence and find the meaning you long for.

Remember that personal growth often requires moments of retreat.

Scorpio

Today you will receive social invitations that will open doors to new relationships. These interactions will be essential for your development, as you will meet people who can support you in your projects. Do not underestimate the value of building networks; often the most valuable opportunities arise from unexpected bonds. The exchanges you have will be stimulating and will allow you to look to the future with greater optimism. Give yourself the chance to open up to new ideas and perspectives; that will nourish both your work life and your personal life. Today, cultivating solidarity is key: it is an ideal moment to be generous and share your knowledge. By doing so, you will not only benefit others, you will also receive support in return, creating a virtuous circle of reciprocity. And finally, maintain an open attitude toward everything the universe has to offer you.

Capricorn

Today you will be filled with the desire to learn and expand your knowledge. It is a good time to experiment with new ways and methods of doing things. Let your curiosity run free and seek experiences that broaden your view of life. Your interest in ecology and environmental protection will intensify, leading you to consider new ways of living more sustainably. Adopting a natural and organic diet can become a priority and motivate you to make favorable changes in your life. As you expand your horizons, you will begin to see existence with a more elevated and aware perspective. This new mindset will help you make healthier and more balanced decisions, both for yourself and for the planet. Keep in mind that knowledge is power. Take advantage of this moment to incorporate new information and put it into practice in your daily life.

Sagittarius

Today you will set aside part of your free time to focus on handling commitments you had postponed. This responsible attitude will bring you closer to your goals and to what you desire so much. Although you may feel that you are giving up moments of fun, it is an investment in your future. In periods of greater demand, you will notice that the experience you have accumulated gives you concrete tools you can draw on. This ability will help you face challenges with confidence and efficiency, making you a natural leadership reference in your environment.

Keep in mind that every sacrifice is worth it when it comes to pursuing your dreams. Your persistence and work will open doors you never imagined; therefore, stay focused and avoid distractions.

Finally, celebrate every small step along the way. Every step you take is a sign of your commitment to yourself and your ability to achieve your goals.

Aquarius

The Moon will move through the realm of the hidden, sharpening your intuition and your perceptive acuity. Today you will find it easy to uncover other people's secrets and investigate enigmatic events. Take advantage of this influence to delve into the unknown and immerse yourself in the mysteries of life. It is an ideal time to read or study astrology, numerology and tarot. These disciplines will intensely awaken your curiosity and open access to knowledge that can be very valuable for your personal development. Do not be afraid to explore the esoteric; there is much to discover.

In addition, your intuition will be at its highest point, which will help you connect with others more deeply. Pay attention to your hunches and trust your instincts, as they could lead you to significant discoveries. Do not forget: today is a day to discover and expand your horizons. Do not settle for the ordinary; aim for the extraordinary and let your unique talents emerge. Your curiosity will be your best guide.

Pisces

The Moon in the sign opposite yours gives you the opportunity to connect with people whose qualities complement your own. Today is a favorable time to socialize and open yourself to new connections that can bring you closer to the emotional stability you long for. Take advantage of the opportunities that arise. Exchanging viewpoints with these people will help you know yourself better and define what you truly value in a relationship. Honest communication can clarify your goals and desires, helping you walk the path of love with confidence.

Remember that every encounter is an opportunity to grow.

Observe carefully how you relate to others and note everything that happens around you.

Every experience can give you valuable lessons that strengthen your emotional life.

Finally, try to keep your mind and heart receptive. The stability you desire may be closer than you imagine, and through these bonds you may find the love you seek. Trust the process.