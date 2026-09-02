En esta noticia When could the payments begin?

A proposal in Congress could provide an additional $200 per month to millions of Social Security beneficiaries, offering temporary financial relief to Americans who depend on federal benefits to cover their everyday expenses.

The measure, however, has not been approved yet. Beneficiaries should not consider the extra payment guaranteed or expect the money to be included in their next Social Security deposit.

Who could qualify for the $200?

The proposal, known as the Social Security Emergency Inflation Relief Act, would establish a temporary payment for people receiving certain federal benefits.

Potential beneficiaries include:

Social Security recipients under Title II .

People receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) .

Eligible Railroad Retirement beneficiaries.

Certain veterans receiving disability compensation .

Certain veterans receiving pension benefits.

If enacted, eligible recipients could receive $200 per month for six months, potentially adding up to $1,200 in additional payments.

When could the payments begin?

There is currently no confirmed payment date for the proposed benefit.

The legislation would first need to advance through Congress and be approved before the additional payments could be implemented. The final amount, eligibility requirements and payment schedule could also change during the legislative process.

For now, Social Security beneficiaries should continue to rely on their regularly scheduled payments rather than expecting an additional $200.

The proposal would be separate from Social Security’s COLA

The potential $200 payment would also be separate from the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA).

COLA permanently adjusts Social Security benefits based on inflation, while the proposed measure would provide temporary financial assistance for six months.

That means the proposed payment would not represent a permanent increase to a beneficiary’s monthly Social Security check.

For this reason, anyone who sees claims about an automatic $200 Social Security increase should check whether the information refers to the congressional proposal or to an already approved federal benefit.