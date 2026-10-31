Paying an initial $15,000 and making a contribution of at least $1 million to the United States can allow a foreigner to become a permanent resident of the country in record time.

These are two of the main requirements for obtaining the Gold Card, an initiative by the Donald Trump administration that aims to provide an immigrant visa to those who can “provide a substantial benefit to the United States” through their contribution.

To apply for this unconventional visa type (EB-1 or EB-2), which grants lawful permanent resident status, applicants must not only make the payments mentioned above, but also submit Form I-140G and pass the required security screenings.

Permanent residency in record time: What is the Gold Card Donald Trump launched?

The official word from the card website says the initiative allows applicants to invest in the country and help create “the best economy in the world.”

To submit the petition, interested foreigners must pay the Department of Homeland Security a nonrefundable fee of $15,000.

“Once the applicant’s filing fee has been received, the petition approval and visa adjudication process will be expedited, provided they submit any additional documents or fees in a timely manner,” it explains.

A donation of at least $1 million will then also be required to prove the ability to contribute, and additional small fees may be payable to the State Department.

How to apply for this status

Applications are submitted online on the official card website, along with the initial processing fee.

Once payment has been completed, USCIS will send an email asking the applicant to complete Form I-140G with the necessary documents.

“ As properly determined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and subject to availability, an approved applicant obtains lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder ,” authorities say.

Once the steps above are completed, the applicant will be asked to create a my.USCIS.gov account to track the status of the process. As with any visa, eligibility will be reviewed and an in-person interview will be required.

The process is expected to take weeks, as long as all documents are submitted and the application goes through without any issues.