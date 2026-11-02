Cleaning the oven can become a difficult task when food residue and oils build up and harden with heat. In that context, a homemade grease remover made from vinegar and coarse salt has become hugely popular.

These are two common ingredients that can help loosen some residue through their acidic action and scrubbing.

How to make the vinegar and coarse salt mix for cleaning the oven

The process calls for a mixture of white vinegar, coarse salt, and warm water to treat areas with built-up grime.

To try this method on compatible surfaces, you need:

1 cup coarse salt.

1 cup white distilled vinegar.

1/2 cup warm water.

A soft sponge or a soft-bristle brush.

A damp microfiber cloth.

Cleaning gloves.

The process consists of the following steps:

Turn off the oven and wait for it to cool. Before you begin, remove the racks, trays, and utensils from inside. Prepare the mixture. Place the coarse salt in a bowl, add the white vinegar and warm water, and stir until you have a damp, grainy mixture. Apply to the stains. Spread a small amount over the stuck-on grease, without covering electric heating elements, connections, fans, or other sensitive parts. Let it sit for a few minutes. Between 30 and 45 minutes, although that time has not been scientifically validated for all surfaces or for any type of residue. Scrub carefully. Use a nonabrasive sponge or a soft brush to help lift the grime. There is no need to apply excessive pressure. Remove the residue. Wipe with a damp cloth several times until the mixture and loosened grease are gone. Dry thoroughly before using the oven again.

Why vinegar and salt can help loosen grime

The effect of this mixture comes from the combination of two different mechanisms: the chemical action of vinegar and the mechanical action of salt crystals.

Vinegar contains acetic acid. This compound is responsible for its acidity and can help remove certain mineral deposits and stuck-on residue.

Studies from the University of Georgia explain that acidic cleaners, such as vinegar, are useful for removing certain mineral deposits, while greasy dirt usually responds better to alkaline substances.

Coarse salt adds friction. Its crystals can help mechanically dislodge solid residue when the surface is scrubbed. That effect depends on the grain size, the pressure applied, and the durability of the material being cleaned.

In other words, the usefulness of the mixture is mainly tied to the combination of moisture, acidity, and friction

What precautions should you take before cleaning the oven

Although vinegar and salt are everyday ingredients, that does not mean any combination is safe for all surfaces.

Before applying the mixture, keep these recommendations in mind: