Specialists in cleaning recommend spraying vinegar on pillows to remove the yellowish stains from daily use. The technique tackles sweat, body oil, and personal care product residue trapped in the fabric.

Yellowing comes from oxidation: moisture from sweat, saliva, and skin oils dries on contact with the air and leaves visible marks. The more the cycle is repeated, the more intense the stain becomes.

Why vinegar is recommended for pillows

White vinegar is acidic and breaks down the protein, salt, and grease residue left by perspiration. It also acts as a natural disinfectant, without harsh chemicals.

It is almost never used alone: it is combined with baking soda to pre-treat before washing, or with lemon to boost the whitening effect when sprayed directly.

Vinegar is usually applied to marks caused by:

Night sweats and excessive perspiration

Natural skin oil and sebum

Saliva, in people who drool while sleeping

Residue from creams or skincare products

What exactly is it for and how should it be applied?

To pre-treat, make a paste of baking soda and water, apply it to the stain, and let it sit for 30 minutes . Then scrub with a cloth saturated in vinegar before washing the pillow.

For direct spraying, mix vinegar with lemon in equal parts and apply with a spray bottle. It is best to let it sit for an hour near direct sunlight, which boosts whitening.

Before applying, it is best to test on a small area to avoid discoloration. If the stain persists or there is a musty smell, it is time to replace the pillow.