En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

On his official website, "Niño Prodigio", the country's most renowned astrologer, has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Sunday, September 13, 2026. Read your forecast for the day and find out how your love, health, and work will go.

Víctor Florencio has detailed, based on Western astrology, how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

This Sunday begins a new lunar cycle, an opportunity to sow intentions; with the Moon united with Neptune and Saturn in Aries, everything begins as a dream and requires commitment to become reality, and each person has a gift and a mission ready to bloom.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Sunday

Aries

Aries, the energy of this lunation asks you to stay grounded and focus on what you truly want. It is an ideal period to clearly visualize that intimate longing, that inner spark that represents your purpose. Remember that your dreams require concrete actions, and this is a great time to take steps that bring you closer to them. Avoid scattering your energy or letting yourself be seduced by distractions and mirages. Today clarity will work in your favor; try to keep your thoughts in sync with your actions. When you know for certain what you want, draw up a specific plan and move forward firmly. The energy of this day is full of opportunities. If you commit to your goals and work on them consistently, you will soon see results. Believe in yourself, in your abilities, and in the inner strength that drives you to make your dreams come true. Try to surround yourself with people who share your values and accompany you in the process. Cooperation and teamwork will be essential for bringing your projects to fruition. Today is a day to act, so go ahead and make things happen.

Taurus

Today, new people may draw near, especially those who share your interest in meditation and the spiritual path. It is a favorable time to open yourself emotionally and mentally to bonds that can enrich your life. Even so, remember that not all motivations are obvious; that is why it is essential to observe carefully. The energy of the day invites prudence and an evaluation of the depth of each relationship. Do not rush to judge; give yourself time to get to know those who come into your life. That will help you forge solid bonds based on trust and honesty. In addition, those new friendships may encourage you to explore spiritual practices or deepen your meditation. These experiences could lead you to a deeper understanding of yourself and your purpose in this life. At the end of the day, give thanks for the bonds you have formed and for the opportunity to learn from others. Every person who crosses your path brings a lesson, so keep your heart open to what the universe has for you.

Leo

Dear Leo, today you begin to perceive the subtle guiding thread that has given meaning to your path. Every experience has left you valuable lessons. It is a good time to practice gratitude: by valuing what you have gone through, you will make way for a brighter future. By integrating faith and perseverance, your outlook on life will broaden. Harmony between the spiritual and the material is shaping up as a clear goal. Today is an ideal day to rethink your goals and the purpose you aspire to in both areas. The force of the universe drives you to open yourself to new possibilities. By understanding how your experiences have shaped your journey, you will be able to move forward with greater confidence. It is a favorable time to define renewed purposes that are in tune with you. Remember that every step counts; do not underestimate the scope of your presence. Your light and your energy can inspire others. Give yourself permission to shine and be the spark of positivity you long to see in the world. Opportunities are within your reach; move forward bravely.

Virgo

Virgo, today the energy pushes you to carefully review every move, especially if you are about to start a business. Prudence will be your best ally now. It is an ideal time to map out a strategy that allows you to move forward firmly and confidently. Examine each proposal closely. Avoid acting on impulse: patience and reflection will reveal details that are not visible at first glance. Your instinct will be essential for making the right decisions, so listen to your hunches. When managing shared resources, it is essential to set clear and fair boundaries: this will not only protect your interests, but also strengthen relationships based on trust and respect. Remember that lasting achievements are built on solid foundations. Today it is wise to act with prudence and balance; give yourself time to weigh your options and move forward calmly, step by step.

Libra

Libra, today a new phase opens in the realm of love and in your closest bonds, a moment to rethink what you want to build with the other person. The energy of the day encourages you to review your needs and expectations within the relationship. Your intuition will play a key role, pointing out options you may not have considered. However, it will be essential to set healthy boundaries and make concrete commitments so that the bond can be sustained in the long term. Candor and transparency will be essential. Today is a good time to sit down and talk things through and sort out your emotions. Do not be afraid to express what you really want; showing vulnerability can deepen the connection. It is the ideal occasion to strengthen the bond on the basis of mutual trust. Keep in mind that building a relationship takes time and dedication. Be patient with yourself and with your partner.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today you will stand out for your collaborative attitude and your ability to resolve matters. You will feel driven to support the people around you, but it is essential that you pace your energy so you do not exhaust yourself. Paying attention to the signals from your body will be key to taking care of your well-being.

Organizing your schedule and setting priorities will help you fulfill your daily obligations without losing your emotional balance. Do not forget that taking care of yourself is just as important as supporting others. Setting boundaries is essential to preserve harmony. Today's energy encourages you to think about how you can contribute without compromising your well-being. Give yourself moments of calm to recharge and let creativity emerge; sometimes a short pause brings the clarity you need. Today is a good time to attend to your own needs: by caring for your emotional and physical health, you will be able to help others more effectively.

Capricorn

Today you will awaken a particular sensitivity that will drive you to delve into knowledge related to healing and spirituality. That interest can manifest in many ways: from getting closer to astrology to trying alternative therapeutic practices. Keep an open mind and heart to these new possibilities.

In addition, today you will discover new ways to express your emotions, not only with words, but also through gestures, silences, and other subtler forms of communication. Observe your surroundings and the signs around you; that will help you deepen your connection with yourself and with others.

This is a favorable time for introspection and for seeking answers within yourself. The wisdom you carry inside is waiting to be discovered, so take time to meditate and reflect.

At the end of the day, celebrate your path of self-discovery and the new forms of communication you have explored.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today your charisma will be at its highest. You will notice that you attract deeper, truly meaningful relationships, leaving fleeting romances behind. The energy of the day favors bonds built with dedication, commitment, and passion. It is an ideal time to open yourself to new opportunities in love. If you were waiting for a change, it is very likely to appear today. The relationship you build with others will carry a mark of stability and commitment. Keep in mind that true love requires work and consistency. Be honest with yourself and with your partner about your desires and expectations; honest and open communication will strengthen the bond and allow it to grow. Today is a good day to enjoy what you share and forge lasting memories. Your good energy will attract those who seek the same as you.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, today conversations and contacts with your close circle, such as siblings or cousins, will offer you fresh perspectives and valuable lessons. It is a perfect time to get closer to those who support you and are in tune with your ideas. Pay attention to the messages you receive; some could be decisive for your personal growth. Frank communication will strengthen bonds and understanding. Share your ideas and listen to others with true attention. Today is a good time to let curiosity lead you and explore new perspectives. The ideas that arise from these exchanges can motivate you and guide your next steps. Do not underestimate the power of teamwork.

Keep in mind that the support of those who love you is priceless. Nourish those bonds and encourage the exchange of ideas. Every conversation can be an opportunity to grow as a community and strengthen lasting ties.

Pisces

Today you will connect deeply with your most compassionate and creative side. Your sensitivity will be heightened, allowing you to express the love and beauty that live within you. Take advantage of this impulse to release your emotions through different artistic expressions or creative projects.

It is an ideal stage to explore new forms of expression that connect you with your essence. Whether through writing, painting, or any other discipline, allow your inspiration to flow without limits. Do not be afraid to show the world what is inside you. In addition, your charisma will attract experiences and people aligned with what you want to manifest. The positive energy you give off will connect you with those who resonate with your vibe, creating around you a network of support and love. At the end of the day, give yourself a moment to reflect on what you have experienced.