You have probably noticed a white or crystallized powder inside the compartment of your electronic devices and have been advised to use a very popular home remedy to fix it. Putting vinegar on AA and AAA batteries or their metal contacts is a practice widely discussed on the internet, but it raises doubts about its effectiveness and safety.

Although it may seem like a strange trick, there is a direct technical explanation behind this recommendation: this reaction is due to the fact that the acetic acid in vinegar neutralizes the alkaline substance released by the batteries, allowing the metal contacts to be cleaned without destroying them.

What is the purpose of putting vinegar on the batteries and their compartment?

Vinegar is not used to recharge or reactivate depleted batteries. Its main function is to clean the corrosion or sulfation produced when an alkaline battery suffers an internal leak of chemical components.

When AA or AAA batteries are left forgotten inside a remote control, toy, or computer for a long time, caustic substances are usually released. These form a white or greenish crust on the springs and metal terminals of the device.

By putting a small amount of vinegar on the affected area, you dissolve those salt deposits, clean the terminals, and manage to restore the electrical current so that the device turns on normally again.

Why do experts and manufacturers recommend it?

The recommendation for this home trick is based strictly on acid-base neutralization chemistry.

Battery composition : according to the frequently asked questions section of battery manufacturers such as Duracell (Duracell FAQ), alkaline batteries contain potassium hydroxide ($\text{KOH}$), a highly alkaline and corrosive substance.

Action of vinegar: Commercial white vinegar contains diluted acetic acid. When it comes into contact with potassium hydroxide, it generates an immediate neutralization reaction that transforms the hard corrosion into a soluble salt and water.

Specialized portals for technical support and electronic maintenance, such as iFixit, support the use of mild acids (such as vinegar or lemon juice) because they break down sulfation safely without the need for aggressive sanding or scratching the nickel coating on the terminals.

How should vinegar be applied to clean corrosion safely?

To carry out this procedure at home without damaging the circuits or compromising personal safety, specialists suggest a step-by-step protocol:

Remove damaged batteries: dispose of the sulfated batteries at an appropriate recycling point. Never soak batteries in vinegar. Use protection: wear gloves and safety glasses, as potassium hydroxide can irritate the skin and eyes. Apply with a swab: dampen the tip of a cotton swab or a soft toothbrush with white vinegar. Do not pour the liquid directly into the device. Rub the contacts: gently pass the swab over the rusty springs and edges until all the white buildup is removed. Cleaning and drying: wipe away the residue with a cloth dampened with isopropyl alcohol to remove moisture and excess acetic acid. Make sure everything is completely dry before inserting new batteries.

What risks are there in using vinegar in electronic devices?

Although it is an effective method, applying vinegar improperly carries significant risks. Excess liquid can seep into the printed circuit board (PCB), which will trigger short circuits or permanent acid corrosion on the copper traces.

Likewise, if the vinegar residue is not cleaned with isopropyl alcohol or a dry cloth, the vinegar’s own acid will eventually oxidize the device’s steel components in the long term.