En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

This Saturday, September 5, 2026, Víctor Florencio, universally known as "Niño Prodigio", explained what the horoscope says for each zodiac sign of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) about how they will fare in love, health and work, according to the stars.

Vibrant Saturday: the Moon in Sagittarius in trine with the Sun in Leo renews confidence and joy, boosts connection, and makes the day ideal for recreational activities, sports, and the outdoors.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Aries

Today your self-esteem will shine intensely. You will feel more secure in your abilities and talents, which will allow you to take up and move forward with projects you used to postpone. It is an ideal time to make the most of this renewed energy and apply everything you have learned so far.

An interesting opportunity linked to a trip, studies, or connecting with people from other places could appear. This event may be the push you need to take a big step toward your goals. Stay alert to the signs the universe sends you, as they can guide you toward an important transformation in your life. Today your enthusiasm and creativity will be on the rise, allowing you to spot opportunities that went unnoticed before. Do not hesitate to pursue your dreams firmly. Remember that every step counts on the road to success and that your effort will bear fruit. Whatever the challenge, remember that you have the inner strength to overcome it. Today your self-confidence will be your best ally; hold on to it and keep moving forward with determination. The coming days are full of opportunities, so make the most of this positive energy.

Taurus

You are going through a process of deep transformation, in which your inner self begins to unfold. It is an ideal time to go beyond the usual and recognize truths you had hidden about yourself. Reflect on your past experiences and how they have shaped your present.

Today you will have the chance to open yourself to new approaches and to clarify situations that once seemed tangled. Take advantage of this stage to heal and let go of everything that no longer serves you. Your origins are key; lean on them to guide your inner change process. By reconnecting with your past, you will gain greater clarity: a memory or a previous experience may point you toward the path to follow. Do not shy away from exploring those emotions, as they will lead you to self-discovery and growth. Keep in mind that inner transformation not only affects your own life, but also that of the people around you. Try to surround yourself with people who support you on this path and encourage you to share what you discover; the journey of self-knowledge is more beautiful when lived in company.

Leo

Today the energies of the cosmos favor love, creativity, and pleasure. If you do not have a partner, it is very possible that you will meet someone cheerful who catches your attention. It is a perfect time to open your heart and create new bonds.

Leisure activities will be an excellent way to show your skills and enthusiasm. Be encouraged to attend gatherings, practice sports, or devote time to what you are passionate about. Your good vibe will attract people with similar interests. Do not forget that play and enjoyment are pillars of your emotional balance. Give yourself permission to try, take risks, and discover new sides of yourself. Imagination will be on your side, so use it to give free rein to your ideas and get your projects underway.

Today, any moment can turn into an opportunity to stand out. Listen to your intuition and dare to show yourself as you are. Life is a party and you are destined to be the protagonist of your own story.

Virgo

This is a favorable day to focus on family projects.

Reconnecting with your origins will allow you to enrich yourself with the perspective of those around you.

Starting an initiative from home can bring you satisfaction and rekindle your sense of purpose.

Something linked to your home or your personal history could take on a new meaning.

A memory or a past experience can give you a renewed view of yourself and your surroundings. Do not underestimate the value of your experiences; your journey has brought you to where you are today. Spend this day thinking about your roots and how they have shaped your current life. Introspection will help you better understand your path and give you the clarity needed to move toward your goals. Keep in mind that the support of family and friends will be key in this process: share your ideas and ask for advice.

Libra

Today communication will flow in your favor, making it easier to connect with friends, colleagues, and people who share your interests. You will notice yourself being more sociable and will be able to express your ideas clearly, which will allow you to build valuable connections. Take advantage of this momentum to get closer to your social circle and share what you think. Along the way, new opportunities, learning experiences, and shared experiences will arise. The exchange of ideas will be enriching and may lead to interesting projects. Remember that cooperation is essential now. Working with others will help you achieve more ambitious goals and experience the power of synergy. Be encouraged to incorporate new perspectives and keep learning.

Today, every exchange can bring you closer to something important. Keep your mind and heart open; the universe holds surprises that can steer you in a positive direction.

Scorpio

Today is an ideal day to organize your finances and plan your expenses. Clarity in your economy will be decisive, so take the necessary time to thoroughly analyze your income and outflows of money. In this area, strategy will be your best ally.

Your effort will be recognized and, even better, rewarded by your superiors. This can become great motivation to keep moving forward with your projects. The help you seek may come from a superior or an institution; do not hesitate to ask for their guidance. Keep in mind that organization is essential to achieve success: planning will not only give you financial stability, but will also allow you to focus on what really matters, your goals and aspirations. Make the most of the day to outline your future: the discipline and dedication you put in now will translate into great long-term results.

Capricorn

Today your inner clarity will reach its peak. You will feel especially perceptive and others will turn to you for guidance. It is a favorable time to be a vehicle of transformation, helping those around you find relief from their worries.

The trust others place in you reflects your own strength. Channel this energy to create deeper, more meaningful bonds with those who turn to you. Your ability to listen and provide support will be of incalculable value.

Remember that supporting others also benefits you.

By sharing your knowledge and experiences, you will advance in your personal development.

Do not underestimate the mark you can leave on the lives of those around you.

Today is a day to radiate light and good energy.

Let your intuition guide you: trust your instincts and follow the path it marks for you.

Sagittarius

With the Moon transiting your sign and Jupiter on your side, your confidence and desire to move forward will be at their highest. Today is an ideal time to expand your horizons and dare to show your talents to the world. Do not set limits for yourself; the cosmos has your back.

Opportunities will be very close, so stay alert. Make the most of every moment to grow and let your best version shine. This is an ideal time to launch those new projects you have been considering. Remember that your positive attitude is contagious and will attract those who also want to move forward. By connecting with other people, opportunities you had not imagined may arise. Share your dreams and goals; along the way you may find allies. Today is the perfect occasion to take bold and determined steps toward your goals.

Aquarius

Today is a perfect day to start projects together and get closer to those people you admire. Cooperation will be in the air, giving you the opportunity to build bonds with those who share your ideals. At this time, teamwork will be your best ally.

Take advantage of social gatherings to explore new ideas and contacts. Those you meet today can bring enthusiasm, creativity, and renewed energy to your plans. Keep an open mind to the opportunities that arise. Keep in mind that collaborating with others can lead you to more valuable results. By sharing your ideas and listening to those of others, you will enrich the path and new opportunities will open up in your personal and professional life.

Today is the time to shine and show the world your abilities. The positive energy you project will attract those who share your vision. Take advantage of this day to take the first step toward great goals.

Pisces

Pisces, today your talents will stand out on their own. The constancy and dedication you have shown are about to be recognized. If you are looking for work, this is an ideal opportunity to demonstrate your abilities and give visibility to your work. Remember that your creativity and unique qualities are your best calling card. Proudly show what you do, because there are people willing to value your effort and dedication. Today's energy encourages you to trust yourself and open yourself to new opportunities. What you long for could be closer than you imagine; keep your mind open and receptive to what the universe wants to give you. Take advantage of this momentum to move forward with your projects and goals. Your time to shine has come and the recognition you seek is within your reach.