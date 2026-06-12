Many people have started using a home trick that consists of placing aluminum foil under the TV to help keep the surface where the device sits cleaner and protect some home furniture. Although it is not a miracle solution, the method is linked to the care of technological devices.

The use of this material is also often associated with cable organization and the protection of certain surfaces where the TV rests, especially on wood or glass furniture that can deteriorate over time.

Attention: Why do some people place aluminum foil under the TV

One of the most commonly mentioned reasons is that aluminum foil can work as a surface physical barrier against dust or small particles that tend to accumulate behind and under the TV.

In addition, some people use it to protect the surface of the furniture from the heat generated by certain electronic devices during long hours of operation.

Some users place foil near the cables to help keep the area tidier and make it easier to clean the space where the TV is installed.

Aluminum foil does not replace the safety measures recommended by TV manufacturers.

What specialists say about this home trick

Electronics specialists clarify that aluminum foil does not improve the TV signal or increase image quality when it is simply placed under the device.

However, they explain that it can serve as a surface protection in some specific cases, as long as it does not block ventilation outlets or come into direct contact with electrical connections.

They also remind us that modern televisions need to maintain proper air circulation to avoid overheating of internal components.

What precautions should be taken when using aluminum foil near electronic devices?

Before placing aluminum foil near any electrical device, they recommend taking certain precautions to avoid problems or unnecessary damage.

Among the main recommendations are:

Avoid covering the TV’s ventilation slots.

Do not place foil inside outlets or electrical connections.

Keep the material away from damaged or stripped cables.

Use the foil only as a surface and external protection.

Check the recommendations of the TV manufacturer.

Other recommended ways to care for the TV at home

In addition to using some home tricks, there are more recommended practices to extend the useful life of televisions and keep them in good condition.

These include regular cleaning with dry or microfiber cloths, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, and keeping the device away from sources of humidity or excessive heat.

They also advise using voltage stabilizers or electrical surge protectors to prevent damage caused by power outages or voltage spikes.