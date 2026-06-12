A strategic naval cooperation agreement is being forged between China and Pakistan. Through this understanding, the Asian nation is estimated to receive eight Hangor-class submarines, and according to defense reports, an investment of approximately 5 billion dollars is projected to bolster maritime security in the Indian Ocean, according to statements by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, head of the Pakistani Navy.

The collaboration between both nations in the naval sphere represents a significant advance in the defense and protection of their strategic interests in the region.

China sends submarines and frigates to reinforce regional security

Admiral Ashraf indicated that the first four submarines will be manufactured in China, while the remaining ones will be assembled in Pakistan, increasing the technical capacity of the nation. This agreement aims to improve the patrolling of the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, as well as strengthen the regional presence in the face of strategic challenges.

In addition to the submarines, Pakistan will add Type 054A/P frigates to its fleet, which play an essential role in the maritime security of the area. These multifunctional vessels are equipped with advanced weapons systems and sensors, which strengthen the operational capability of the Pakistani Navy.

Technological cooperation for strategic development

The admiral emphasized that cooperation with China encompasses training, research, and development of naval technology. This agreement not only provides military hardware but also strengthens Pakistan’s interoperability and strategic readiness in relation to regional defense.

China has made significant investments in the region through securing essential routes from Xinjiang to the port of Gwadar. This infrastructure not only expands China’s influence in the Arabian Sea and Central Asia but also consolidates a strategic alliance that integrates maritime security with economic development.

In this framework, the agreement includes: