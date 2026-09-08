In the world of spirituality and Feng Shui, there are various types of rituals and amulets to attract certain energies. One of the most used elements is bay leaf, which appears in different traditions associated with prosperity, protection, and energy cleansing.

Placing a bay leaf in a glass of water and leaving it in a corner of the house is often linked to attracting good energies and a sense of well-being.

What is it for to put a bay leaf in a glass of water?

The results attributed to this ritual have a double implication. On the one hand, the plant is historically related to different beliefs and traditions as a symbol of victory and recognition, as well as prosperity.

On the other hand, water is associated in the spiritual and energetic realm with cleansing and renewal. By combining both elements, the glass becomes an object charged with meaning.

Additionally, if a fresh bay leaf is used, it can release a pleasant aroma and bring a different fragrance to the environment.

Where is it advisable to place a glass with water and a bay leaf?

There is no particular place that is more favorable to the results. Those who do it usually choose visible places or spaces in the house that they consider important.

It is worth remembering that this is a practice based on beliefs and that no scientific evidence supports the supposed results.

How often should the glass of water and a bay leaf be changed?

If you choose to carry out this ritual, the ideal is to change the water every two or three days to prevent it from remaining stagnant and going bad, as well as to replace the bay leaf when it loses its color, breaks or begins to deteriorate.

Avoid placing it in areas where dirt can accumulate or where it can remain as a container of water for too long.