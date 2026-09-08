Sugar is an inexpensive ingredient that is easy to obtain and can be used as an exfoliant. Within beauty routines, its moderate use can help remove impurities and residue, both from the skin and the scalp, and contribute to hair looking cleaner and shinier.

According to dermatology specialists, exfoliating the scalp can help remove traces of products that accumulate on the surface and promote a better distribution of hair products.

What benefits does sugar have in shampoo?

By adding a small amount of sugar to shampoo, the granules work as a physical exfoliant that helps remove:

Dead cells

Oil

Product residue that may remain attached to the scalp

This cleansing allows accumulated impurities to be removed and prepares the surface for the application of other products, such as conditioner.

Exfoliation can also help hair have a cleaner and brighter appearance. However, the effect should not be confused with a treatment to repair the hair fiber or to directly stimulate hair growth.

The main goal of this method is to clean and exfoliate the scalp, so it should be done carefully and without applying too much pressure.

How to apply sugar with shampoo?

It is not advisable to add sugar directly into the shampoo bottle. The most practical approach is to prepare the mixture only with the amount that will be used during washing.

To do this, you can follow this procedure:

Place a small amount of shampoo in the palm of your hand and add one or two tablespoons of sugar. Mix both ingredients and spread them over the scalp. Massage gently with the fingertips for about one minute, avoiding scratching or applying too much pressure. Rinse with plenty of water until the sugar grains are completely removed. Apply conditioner from mid-lengths to ends to keep the hair hydrated.

The key is to make gentle movements. Exfoliating too intensely can cause irritation, redness, or sensitivity in the scalp.

How often can it be used?

The frequency depends on the characteristics of the hair and scalp. Since it is a physical exfoliation, it should not become a daily practice .

For oily hair, some people choose to do it about once a week. In contrast, those with dry hair or a sensitive scalp can space out the applications much more.

Before incorporating any homemade preparation into a personal care routine, it is advisable to test it on a small area and stop using it if any sign of irritation appears.

Warnings when applying the home trick of shampoo with sugar

Although sugar is a simple and inexpensive ingredient, it does not replace treatments prescribed by a dermatologist. People who have persistent dandruff, dermatitis, irritation, flaking, or excessive hair loss should consult a specialist before resorting to this type of method.

Used in moderation and without excessive friction, sugar can work as a home alternative to complement scalp cleansing, but its effects should not be considered a medical treatment or a definitive solution to hair problems.