In the state of California, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) uses the Negligent Operator Treatment System (NOTS) to identify and penalize drivers who accumulate a certain number of points for risky driving.

A series of warning letters and progressive penalties are issued against the driver’s license of all drivers over 18. The number of points assigned varies depending on the type of violation.

What does the California Vehicle Code establish about accumulating violations?

According to section 12810 of the California Vehicle Code determines how many points are assigned according to the different violations. These are recorded in the driving history.

Convictions related to operating a vehicle receive 1 point, while certain behaviors considered more serious receive 2 points. Among the most serious are:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Reckless driving.

Leaving the scene of an accident.

Driving over 100 MPH.

Certain violations related to racing or risky maneuvers.

The DMV then uses the accumulated number of points within specific periods to apply different stages in NOTS.

How many points are assigned to those who exceed the permitted speed?

The amount depends on the violation, and according to what is established in section 22348(a), 1 point is received on the driver’s record. There is an important difference when the speed exceeds 100 MPH: 2 points are assigned.

In a first conviction, a fine of up to 500 dollars may be imposed and the driver’s license can be suspended for up to 30 days.

Who are considered negligent drivers in California?

The DMV can consider a person a negligent operator (prima facie negligent operator) when they reach certain point levels in their record.

For drivers covered by the general scheme, the thresholds that trigger a probation (driver supervision period) are:

4 points in 12 months.

6 points in 24 months.

8 points in 36 months.