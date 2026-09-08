The Food and Drug Administration has taken a position that could have broader implications for products marketed as “zero sugar.” The issue centers on allulose, a sweetener used in Chobani’s Zero Sugar yogurt.

A federal appeals court recently allowed a lawsuit against Chobani to move forward after consumers argued that the label could be misleading. The case focuses on whether allulose should count as sugar under federal labeling rules.

Why the FDA’s position matters

The FDA told the court that allulose falls within the legal definition of sugar because it is a monosaccharide. Chobani’s Zero Sugar yogurt contains about 4 grams of allulose per serving.

Federal labeling rules generally allow products to use a “sugar-free” or “zero sugar” claim only when they contain less than 0.5 grams of sugar per serving.

What consumers should know

The ruling does not mean that Chobani products have been recalled or that consumers must stop eating them. Instead, it allows the lawsuit challenging the “Zero Sugar” label to continue.

The FDA told the court that allulose falls within the legal definition of sugar because it is a monosaccharide. Chobani’s Zero Sugar yogurt contains about 4 grams of allulose per serving. Gemini IA

The case could also affect how consumers interpret similar labels on other products containing allulose, as the ingredient has become increasingly common in foods and drinks marketed as having no sugar.

What could happen next?

The lawsuit will continue as the legal dispute over Chobani’s labeling moves forward. The FDA’s position could also become relevant in other cases involving products that use allulose while making “zero sugar” claims.