Baking soda, vinegar, and detergent are among the most widely used products in cleaning routines because of the versatility they offer and how easy it is to incorporate them into everyday life.

Their combination offers benefits especially for removing accumulated dirt , neutralizing bad odors, and helping keep various areas of the home spotless.

Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and detergent: why they recommend doing it at home

When these ingredients come into contact, they create a mixture whose effect helps make it easier to remove residue, grease, and stuck-on dirt from difficult surfaces.

Baking soda and detergent are known for their deodorizing properties and for their uses in removing dirt in a practical way, while white vinegar is widely used to remove mineral deposits and accumulated residue.

This combination can make everyday cleaning tasks easier, especially in areas where dirt that is difficult to remove builds up.

What this combination of baking soda, vinegar, and detergent is for

This preparation can be used to clean, for example

Drains

Countertops

Trash cans

Refrigerators

Kitchen sinks

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keep the mixture away from the face.