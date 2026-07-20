Lemon peels and vinegar are two ingredients found in almost every kitchen, with uses that go beyond the purely culinary.

When combined, they can create a mixture that complements home cleaning, making use of both the natural properties of vinegar and the citrus aroma of lemon.

What is it for?

When the lemon peels are left to sit for several days inside a jar full of vinegar, the liquid picks up some of the fruit’s aroma and can be used as a homemade cleaner

It can be used to:

Clean countertops.

Degrease surfaces.

Remove soap residue.

Clean faucets.

Neutralize bad odors.

Here is the step-by-step

The process for making this homemade mixture is simple

Place the lemon peels inside a glass jar

Cover them completely with vinegar

Close the jar with a lid

Let the mixture sit for one to two weeks in a cool place away from direct light

Strain the liquid and transfer it to a spray bottle for easier application

How to use this homemade lemon peel and vinegar mixture

Once it is ready, it can be applied directly to the surface you want to clean. Ideally, let it sit for a few minutes when the affected area has grease residue.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keep the mixture away from the face.