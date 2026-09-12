En esta noticia Power bank: the fastest and easiest alternative to carry

Power outages, whether due to storms, technical failures, or scheduled interruptions, can complicate daily life.

In the context of a blackout, the situation of having no battery on the cell phone not only creates discomfort but also limits communication and access to crucial information.

Fortunately, there are multiple methods to charge the phone without relying on the power grid. Some of these alternatives require advance planning, while others can be implemented immediately.

Below are the five most effective alternatives to keep your cell phone charged during a power outage.

Power bank: the fastest and easiest alternative to carry

Key tip: charge the portable battery before the outage. Keep it in an accessible place and check its charge level every week.

External batteries are the most effective resource for emergency situations. They are charged beforehand and make it possible to recharge the cell phone multiple times, depending on their capacity. Some models allow up to three full charges.

Charge the cell phone with the car’s USB port

If you have a vehicle, you can use the USB port or the 12-volt adapter to charge the phone. It is essential to start the engine during the charging process to avoid draining the car battery.

As a recommendation, it is advised to use th.is alternative only in specific situations. Try not to keep the cell phone connected for long periods.

Use your laptop as a temporary charger for the cell phone

A laptop that has a battery can act as a temporary charger since it only requires a compatible USB cable. Although the charging is slower, it can help recover some battery in decisive situations.

Valuable tip: a full charge should not be expected. Use this alternative to keep the cell phone active until electricity is restored.

Solar chargers, clean energy without connection to the power grid

Portable solar chargers are an ideal sustainable solution for those who need to recharge cell phones and other small devices, since they operate with direct sunlight.

Limitation: On cloudy days, charging could take longer. It is recommended to use them as a complement to other available alternatives.

Advantages:

They do not depend on the power grid

They are portable and eco-friendly

They work properly outdoors

Useful resources during power outages

Solar lamps offer a practical solution. These devices store energy during the day and can charge the cell phone in the event of a blackout.

They are ideal for emergencies, and in remote places, a manual charger can be useful. These devices do not depend on electricity and allow the cell phone to be charged through mechanical energy, ensuring communication in critical situations.

Recommendations for caring for the battery