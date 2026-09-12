The traffic violations in the United States can mean and lead to more serious consequences than just fines. Each state has different agencies and systems that help identify risky drivers and penalize them.

Illinois, Texas, California, New York, and Florida maintain different criteria when it comes to penalizing a driver for accumulating violations and repeat offenses. While some use a points system, others mainly consider the number and severity of the offenses committed.

Chicago disqualifies driver’s licenses, according to what is established by the Illinois Secretary of State

In Illinois, a point system is used that adds a certain number of points to the driving record and is regulated by the Secretary of State. When drivers aged 21 or older accumulate as many as three point-bearing traffic violations within a 12-month period, a review can be triggered to determine the type of penalty.

When the Government decides to suspend the driver’s license, the duration depends on the number of points and the driving record. For a driver with no recent suspensions, a suspension occurs when 15 points or more are accumulated. The most serious cases and highest point totals usually end in revocation.

Dallas suspends driver’s licenses for those who commit these offenses, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

In Texas, violations can be reflected through points on the driver history. A common traffic violation that does not cause an accident adds 2 points, while an offense that ends in a collision can add 3 points. Among the riskiest behaviors are speeding, unsafe lane changes and not using the turn signal properly.

Repeated accumulation of violations can put the right to drive at risk, since committing around four or more traffic violations within a year can lead to suspension of the driver’s permit.

Los Angeles will take away the driver’s permit from people who violate the California Vehicle Code

California is governed by the Vehicle Code and the Treatment System for Negligent Drivers (NOTS) to identify those who accumulate violations and are involved in accidents related to their driving.

In the case of a regular license, a driver is considered negligent when they reach:

4 points in 12 months

6 points in 24 months

8 points in 36 months

Each time a limit is reached, the DMV can impose one year of supervision, which includes six months of license suspension.

New York withholds and revokes the right to drive from people who incur this score

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of New York assigns points depending on the severity of the violation on the state’s system scale. Among the offenses that most increase the record are speeding, reckless driving, and using the phone or electronic devices while driving. In addition, reaching 6 points within 18 months already requires the driver to pay the driver responsibility assessment fee.

The limit that must be reached for a driver’s license to be suspended is 11 points within a 24-month period. When that amount is reached or exceeded, the DMV notifies the driver that their license will be suspended. Some serious offenses can also cause a suspension or revocation regardless of the total accumulated.

Miami revokes licenses from drivers who commit these traffic offenses according to the Florida Statutes

Florida also has a progressive point system. The State Statute establishes suspensions of:

Up to 30 days when 12 points are accumulated in 12 months.

Up to three months when 18 points are reached in 18 months.

Up to one year if 24 points are accumulated within 36 months.

The number assigned depends on the offense:

Reckless driving adds 4 points

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage can add 6 points.

Many other common traffic offenses add three. That is why several offenses committed in a relatively short period can directly end in the temporary suspension of the driver’s permit