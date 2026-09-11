The mixture of oil, lemon peel, and cinnamon has become a widely used homemade option for naturally scenting spaces. This combination brings together simple ingredients that are commonly found in any kitchen and allows a fresh and lasting aroma to be created.

In a context where an increasing number of people seek to avoid industrial products, these homemade preparations gain greater relevance because they are easy to make. Besides perfuming, they are also attributed additional beneficial effects in the home.

The aromatic preparation of oil, lemon, and cinnamon that is steadily increasing in use

The combination of oil with lemon peel and cinnamon is used mainly as a natural air freshener. The oil acts as a base to preserve the scent, while the lemon provides freshness and the cinnamon adds a warm note.

This preparation can be used in open jars, homemade diffusers, or even applied to surfaces such as furniture or fabrics. It is commonly used in spaces such as living rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms.

What is this natural mixture used for in the home?

Among the most common uses of this combination, the following can be highlighted:

Perfume rooms with a fresh, spicy aroma.

Provide a sense of cleanliness in enclosed spaces.

Help neutralize strong odors, such as cooking smells.

Create a warmer and more pleasant atmosphere.

Its use depends on the type of container and the desired intensity, since the aroma can be adjusted by changing the amount of ingredients.

How to make this air freshener in detail

To make this homemade mixture, only a few items are needed, and the procedure is extremely simple:

1- Place oil in a glass jar.

2- Add lemon peels that have been previously cleaned.

3- Add cinnamon sticks or pieces of cinnamon.

4- Let the mixture rest for several hours to intensify the aroma.

Once finished, the preparation can be used directly or adapted to different formats, depending on the purpose it is intended to serve inside the home.