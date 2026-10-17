The blue tin Nivea cream is one of the classic skincare products, but its use on the face raises doubts for pharmacist Helena Rodero, who analyzed its ingredients and explained why she would not choose it to moisturize the face or the eye contour.

Through a reel published on her Instagram account, the specialist warned that the cream can encourage the appearance of pimples and milia in those areas. “It’s a cream that gives you pimples if you apply it to your face,” she said when explaining her personal assessment of the product.

Rodero also referred to the moisturizing ingredients it contains, questioned the presence of certain fragrances and pointed out which alternative she would choose to care for the skin on other parts of the body.

Why does Helena Rodero warn that blue tin Nivea cream can cause pimples on the face?

The Spanish pharmacist Helena Rodero analyzed the composition of the blue tin Nivea cream and explained why she would not choose it for facial care and pointed out the importance of carefully evaluating all the ingredients in a product before buying it.

“A formula has to be looked at in full, so I downloaded it and, as you can see, the first compositions contain nothing but super-greasy ingredients,” Rodero said. From that analysis she warned about the possible consequences of applying the cream to the face: “What this means is that in the end it is a cream that gives you pimples if you apply it all over your face and milia if you apply it around the eyes”.

What did Rodero say about the ingredients in blue tin Nivea cream?

Although she questioned the product’s overall composition, Helena Rodero acknowledged that it contains “interesting ingredients,” such as panthenol and glycerin, used in skincare formulations. However, she considered that their presence “does not offset the overall formula”.

In this sense, the pharmacist drew attention to the fragrances present in the composition of blue tin Nivea cream, due to their potential to “cause allergy problems”.

What does Helena Rodero recommend for elbows, knees and feet?

Instead of applying blue tin Nivea cream to the face, Rodero suggested reserving it for other areas of the body: “I could better use this cream for elbows, knees and feet”.

Although for those areas she mentioned an alternative without fragrance that she would choose over the cream: “I would surely choose fragrance-free petroleum jelly because it would not give me any allergy problems and it would probably be more effective, the pharmacist concluded in the Instagram reel.