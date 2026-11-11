Knowing how far to pull in when entering the garage can be difficult when there is little space between the vehicle and the wall. A tennis ball hung from the ceiling provides a reference point to identify where to stop.

The Garador guide, from a New Zealand garage door company, describes this as one of its recommendations for parking. The method involves first positioning the car and then adjusting the ball so it touches the windshield or the hood.

What the ceiling-hung ball is for

The ball acts as a reference for where to stop. When the vehicle reaches the chosen position, contact with the windshield signals that it has reached that point.

Its usefulness depends on where it is placed. First, decide where the car should be parked, and then hang the ball there. That way, the contact serves as a signal to keep from moving farther toward the wall.

How to choose the location and adjust the height

Garador recommends figuring out how far the vehicle can move forward and leaving some space from the wall. That extra room helps preserve a little clearance if you overshoot the mark slightly.

The process can be broken down into three steps:

Park the car in the desired position, leaving space in front. Hang the ball from the ceiling and adjust the length of the cord. Check that it touches the windshield or the hood when the vehicle is in that spot.

The guide does not set a single standard height. The placement is determined using the vehicle itself as the reference.

How to attach the tennis ball

Among the options, Garador describes threading a cord through the ball and tying a knot at the bottom to hold it up.

It also suggests reusing a ball that already has a cord attached.

Once it is in place, contact with the vehicle marks the stopping point established when the system was set up.