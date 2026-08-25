When choosing which salami to buy, the most noticeable differences that can be considered are the size of the meat and the distribution of the fat inside it depending on the type. For this reason, in deli shops and supermarkets it is common to distinguish two kinds: finely ground and coarsely ground.

Although both start from a similar process, the size of the holes used when grinding the meat changes the final result, making the salami have a different texture, fat distribution, and final flavor.

What characteristics does finely ground salami have

To make this salami, a grinder with small holes is used, allowing the ground meat and fat to blend together.

Its main characteristics include

It has a smoother texture than the coarsely ground variety

The fat is evenly distributed

The pieces of fat are practically indistinguishable

Its flavor tends to be milder

What characteristics does coarsely ground salami have

In this case, the plate used to make it has larger holes, so the fat remains in distinguishable pieces in the final product.

It is characterized by having

A firmer, less even texture

Visible pieces of fat

A less uniform distribution of fat

A much more intense flavor

Which is better to buy? Finely ground or coarsely ground?

The choice will depend 100% on each consumer’s tastes and the type of texture and flavor preferred. Finely ground may be a better option for those looking for a mild flavor, while the coarsely ground one is the perfect choice for those looking for a more intense flavor.