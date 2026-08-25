The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released, through its official website, the complete list of allowed and prohibited items for boarding the plane, and all travelers must consult it in case of new updates.

In the section “What can I bring?” all kinds of items are included: those allowed without restrictions, those prohibited, and those that can be carried under certain conditions.

Which item cannot be brought on board?

Among the items that cannot be included in checked luggage is a beauty product widely used by many people. It is the butane curling iron, a cordless tools that use small disposable gas cartridges to heat the barrel without plugging it into electricity.

Although today the most common ones are electric, there was a time when this product was widely used for its convenience , because it allowed use regardless of whether there was an electrical connection.

This tool is only allowed inside carry-on luggage, and it must be covered with a tightly fitted safety cap so that the device is protected against accidental activation. Its refills are not allowed in either checked luggage or carry-on luggage.

What happens if I take this technological product in my luggage?

The final decision on whether an item may be carried in either checked or carry-on luggage is up to the TSA agent. If they decide that you cannot board the plane with these devices, you must leave them behind so as not to miss the flight.

Therefore, it is recommended to review the list of allowed items before traveling to avoid delays and inconveniences when going through security checkpoints.