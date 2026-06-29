Boiling lemon peel, rosemary, and cinnamon is an ideal homemade alternative for those who love scenting the spaces in their home naturally.

This combination, also known as a potpourri pot, releases an intense aroma that combines citrusy and spicy notes to perfume the rooms without needing to buy chemical products.

Mix lemon peel, rosemary, and cinnamon: why it is recommended

This combination is usually used to

Scent rooms naturally

Neutralize bad odors in the home

Provide a fresh and pleasant aroma

Give a second life to disposable waste

While lemon provides the citrusy note, rosemary adds a herbal touch and cinnamon complements it with its spicy scent, ideal for eliminating any lingering food odor in the room.

How to prepare the lemon, rosemary, and cinnamon mixture step by step

To put this homemade trick into practice, you will need

Lemon peels to taste; the more you use, the stronger the aroma

One or two sprigs of fresh rosemary

One cinnamon stick

1L of water

All the ingredients are placed in a pot and boiled over low heat for the desired time, adding water carefully to keep it going over time.

If you want to enhance the aroma, a few drops of citrus essential oil can be sprayed on carpets or curtains.

It is essential never to leave the mixture unattended.