The lemon peels and baking soda are two highly useful ingredients in home cleaning routines.

When blended together with a little water, they can form a mixture ideal for removing dirt, neutralizing odors, and using as a complement to traditional cleaning procedures.

Blending lemon peels and baking soda: why it is recommended

This mixture allows you to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on one hand, lemon peels contain essential oils that leave a fresh scent and help deodorize surfaces. On the other hand, baking soda is known for neutralizing odors and acting as a gentle abrasive.

For this reason, the mixture is ideal for

Cleaning sinks and kitchen basins

Deodorizing trash bins

Removing dirt from countertops

Cleaning bathroom tiles and surfaces

Helping loosen light grease on some washable surfaces

How to prepare this homemade mixture with lemon peel and baking soda

For this preparation, you need

Peels from 2 lemons.

2 tablespoons of baking soda.

1 cup of water.

How to make it step by step

Place the lemon peels in the blender with the water

Blend until you get a smooth mixture

Add the baking soda

Pour the preparation into a container

It is advisable to place the mixture on the surfaces to be cleaned, let it sit, and then remove it with a damp cloth.

It is essential to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keep the mixture away from the face.