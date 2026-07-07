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The lemon peels and baking soda are two highly useful ingredients in home cleaning routines.

When blended together with a little water, they can form a mixture ideal for removing dirt, neutralizing odors, and using as a complement to traditional cleaning procedures.

Blending lemon peels and baking soda: why it is recommended

This mixture allows you to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on one hand, lemon peels contain essential oils that leave a fresh scent and help deodorize surfaces. On the other hand, baking soda is known for neutralizing odors and acting as a gentle abrasive.

Bicarbonato de sodio con limón para bajar de peso. Fuente: Freepik.

For this reason, the mixture is ideal for

  • Cleaning sinks and kitchen basins
  • Deodorizing trash bins
  • Removing dirt from countertops
  • Cleaning bathroom tiles and surfaces
  • Helping loosen light grease on some washable surfaces

How to prepare this homemade mixture with lemon peel and baking soda

For this preparation, you need

  • Peels from 2 lemons.
  • 2 tablespoons of baking soda.
  • 1 cup of water.

How to make it step by step

  • Place the lemon peels in the blender with the water
  • Blend until you get a smooth mixture
  • Add the baking soda
  • Pour the preparation into a container

It is advisable to place the mixture on the surfaces to be cleaned, let it sit, and then remove it with a damp cloth.

It is essential to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keep the mixture away from the face.