Eggs are in almost every breakfast in the world. Children, adults, athletes, and older people eat them. But there is something most people do not know: their effect on the heart is not the same for everyone. And for certain health profiles, eating them every day can be a silent mistake with real consequences.

Science spent years defending eggs, but now the same researchers who vindicated them warn about something few want to hear: there is a group of people for whom eating them every day can be dangerous.

And the most unsettling part is that most of them do not know it.

The “silent effect” on the heart that worries experts

The key point is not whether eggs are “good or bad,” but how they interact with the body. Recent research shows that, in some people, daily consumption can trigger a higher LDL cholesterol response, known as “bad” cholesterol.

This does not happen in every case: in fact, most specialists agree that dietary cholesterol has a limited impact compared with saturated fats. However, there is a group of “hyper-responders” who could indeed experience significant changes.

In those cases, frequent egg consumption could contribute to a less favorable scenario for heart health, especially if combined with other risk factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, stress, or poor diet.

Eating Eggs Every Day: When Does It Stop Being Healthy

Although eggs provide high-quality protein, vitamins, and essential minerals, the problem appears when they become a daily staple without nutritional balance.

Experts warn that the risk is not only in the egg, but in its usual combination with ultra-processed foods, fried foods, or saturated fats, which can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

In that context, daily consumption could stop being harmless for people with a history of:

High cholesterol

Heart disease

Genetic predisposition to dyslipidemias

How to Eat Eggs Without Affecting Heart Health

Without eliminating them from the diet, specialists recommend adjusting consumption within a healthy pattern.

Prefer simple cooking methods such as boiled or poached

Avoid combining them with excess saturated fats

Pair them with vegetables and fiber

Moderate frequency in people with cardiovascular risk

Eggs are not the enemy, but uncontrolled daily consumption could have consequences for certain health profiles.