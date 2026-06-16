The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of the United States has broadly and without exception implemented a rule aimed at strengthening the national security protocols used at airports.

Since December, the collection of biometric data from all non-citizens entering and leaving the country has been carried out without exception. This protocol seeks to identify, for example, individuals classified as criminals, terrorists, or illegal visitors who have previously been deported, to improve admission processes.

New regulation in the United States: they will retain the data of these people for up to 75 years

According to authorities in an official statement, facial biometrics and advanced identity verification technology processes have been intensified with the aim of strengthening entry and exit protocols for the country by air, land, or sea.

The screening applies broadly to all foreigners and, if there is no issue, constitutes an additional step in the when entering or leaving the United States.

In this sense, the participation of U.S. citizens is voluntary. If they choose to participate, the photos taken will be deleted within 12 hours, while for non-citizens, the images will be retained for up to 75 years.

There were previously exceptions to this procedure, such as in the case of diplomats or Canadian citizens; however, since December 26, the rule applies to all non-citizens.

What the United States seeks with this measure

The use of facial biometrics provides an additional layer of security and allows CBP to identify known and suspected criminals and terrorists; prevent visa fraud and the use of falsified documents; detect individuals who overstay their permitted time and non-citizens who are in the United States without proper admission or parole; and prevent the illegal reentry of people who have previously been deported, according to authorities.

In this way, the system aims to verify the traveler’s identity in advance in order to prevent considered dangerous entries and ensure that all immigration procedures are carried out rigorously.