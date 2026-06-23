Traveling abroad from the United States requires having a valid passport in order; however, not everyone can renew it automatically. Authorities have confirmed that the age at the time of issuance of the document can directly prevent the renewal process, forcing those affected to start a new one.

The restriction applies to both U.S. citizens and naturalized foreigners and affects those who obtained their passport while underage, a detail that often goes unnoticed and can cause problems when planning an international trip.

Who is excluded from passport renewal in the United States because of their age?

The United States automatically prevents the renewal of passports that were issued before the age of 16. Once that document expires, the system does not allow it to be updated and requires the entire process to be completed again.

The rule applies to minors under 16 as well as young people up to 20 years and 11 months old who still have a valid or expired child passport. In all of these cases, renewal is considered impossible.

What steps should be taken if passport renewal is not possible?

When renewal is not available, the only option is to apply for a new passport in person. Passports for minors are valid for five years and do not allow extensions or renewals.

To begin the process, it is mandatory to complete Form DS-11, present proof of citizenship, an official photo ID, the corresponding passport photo, and pay the current fee at a passport acceptance facility authorized.